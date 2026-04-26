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Villas for sale in Upravna Enota Domzale, Slovenia

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1 property total found
Villa in Topole, Slovenia
Villa
Topole, Slovenia
Area 362 m²
$574,427
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Properties features in Upravna Enota Domzale, Slovenia

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