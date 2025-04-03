Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Slovenia
  3. Trebnje
  4. Residential
  5. House

Houses for sale in Trebnje, Slovenia

House Delete
Clear all
1 property total found
House in Trebnje, Slovenia
House
Trebnje, Slovenia
Area 94 m²
Terraced houses in the new neighborhood, proximity to the city center and nature Location…
$368,645
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
MILARO d.o.o.
Languages
English
Realting.com
Go
Realting.com
Go

© 2018 - 2025 Realting.com

Rating 4.9 / 5:
1111 votes