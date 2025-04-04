Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Slovenia
  3. Sostanj
  4. Residential

Residential properties for sale in Sostanj, Slovenia

1 property total found
3 bedroom apartment in Sostanj, Slovenia
3 bedroom apartment
Sostanj, Slovenia
Rooms 4
Bedrooms 3
Area 198 m²
Floor 2/3
For sale is an elite 3-room apartment of 120 m² with a terrace of 55 m² (30 m² under a canop…
$700,541
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
NovusPro
Languages
English, Русский, Slovenščina
Realting.com
Go
Realting.com
Go

© 2018 - 2025 Realting.com

Rating 4.9 / 5:
1111 votes