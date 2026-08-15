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Сommercial properties in Radovljica, Slovenia

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1 property total found
Commercial property 157 m² in Lesce, Slovenia
Commercial property 157 m²
Lesce, Slovenia
Area 157 m²
For sale is a furnished commercial building as a separate property or as part of an entire i…
$1,04M
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Agency
MILARO d.o.o.
Languages
English
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