  Realting.com
  2. Slovenia
  3. Ljubljana
  4. Long-term rental
  5. Commercial property

Monthly rent of commercial properties in Ljubljana, Slovenia

8 properties total found
A modern furnished office in Upravna Enota Ljubljana, Slovenia
A modern furnished office
Upravna Enota Ljubljana, Slovenia
Area 285 m²
ONE-TIME OPPORTUNITY, REDUCED PRICE UNTIL 30.4.2025. In an extremely good location, near …
$4,824
per month
A unique business premise with a panoramic glass in Upravna Enota Ljubljana, Slovenia
A unique business premise with a panoramic glass
Upravna Enota Ljubljana, Slovenia
Area 267 m²
Number of floors 2
For rent is unfurnished business premise in a modern, business building in Ljubljana-Vič.   …
$4,365
per month
An office in a modern building in Upravna Enota Ljubljana, Slovenia
An office in a modern building
Upravna Enota Ljubljana, Slovenia
Area 255 m²
Number of floors 2
For rent is an office (unfurnished) in a modern, business building in Ljubljana-Vič.     …
$3,770
per month
A modern office in Ljubljana in Upravna Enota Ljubljana, Slovenia
A modern office in Ljubljana
Upravna Enota Ljubljana, Slovenia
Area 102 m²
For rent is an office (unfurnished) in a modern, business building in Ljubljana-Vič.     …
$1,612
per month
A business premise with a spacious terrace in Upravna Enota Ljubljana, Slovenia
A business premise with a spacious terrace
Upravna Enota Ljubljana, Slovenia
Area 398 m²
Number of floors 3
For rent is unfurnished business premise in a modern, business building in Ljubljana-Vič.   …
$4,497
per month
MODERN BUSINESS PREMISES, CLOSE TO CENTER in Zuleva vas, Slovenia
MODERN BUSINESS PREMISES, CLOSE TO CENTER
Zuleva vas, Slovenia
Area 371 m²
MODERN BUSINESS PREMISES   Built l.: 2022 Energ. class: A2 (10 - 15 kWh/m2a) Floor: gr…
$6,504
per month
RENT in Upravna Enota Ljubljana, Slovenia
RENT
Upravna Enota Ljubljana, Slovenia
Area 1 000 m²
Number of floors 3
In the central part of Ljubljana, a unique land plot of 1,000 m² is offered for lease (also …
$7,378
per month
Leave a request
MODERN BUSINESS PREMISES, CLOSE TO CENTER in Zuleva vas, Slovenia
MODERN BUSINESS PREMISES, CLOSE TO CENTER
Zuleva vas, Slovenia
Area 185 m²
MODERN BUSINESS PREMISES   Built l.: 2022 Energ. class: A2 (10 - 15 kWh/m2a) Floor: gr…
$3,252
per month
