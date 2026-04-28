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Residential properties for sale in Nova Gorica, Slovenia

2 properties total found
Villa 5 bedrooms in Nova Gorica, Slovenia
Villa 5 bedrooms
Nova Gorica, Slovenia
Bedrooms 5
Bathrooms count 2
Area 530 m²
Number of floors 4
For sale is an exceptional, representative villa in a peaceful location on the outskirts of …
$1,61M
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Agency
ELITE PROPERTY SLOVENIA
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch
Villa 3 bedrooms in Lokovec, Slovenia
Villa 3 bedrooms
Lokovec, Slovenia
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 220 m²
Number of floors 3
In the picturesque village of Lokovec, just a short drive from Nova Gorica, lies this beauti…
$875,435
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Agency
ELITE PROPERTY SLOVENIA
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch
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