Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Slovenia
  3. Land
  4. Medvode

Lands for sale in Medvode, Slovenia

3 properties total found
Plot of land in Medvode, Slovenia
Plot of land
Medvode, Slovenia
Area 1 290 m²
A sunny triangular plot is for sale for the construction of a one- or two-apartment house. …
€224,900
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
Velesdar d.o.o.
Languages: English, Русский, Українська, Hrvatski, Crnogorski
Plot of land in Medvode, Slovenia
Plot of land
Medvode, Slovenia
Area 1 385 m²
€589,000
Leave a request
Plot of land in Medvode, Slovenia
Plot of land
Medvode, Slovenia
Area 1 378 m²
Land plot with building permit in the suburb of Ljubljana. Building plot, gross 1378 m2, ne…
€456,000
Leave a request
Realting.com
Go

© 2018 - 2023 Realting.com

International Real Estate Platform

Rating 4.9 / 5:
992 votes
Visa
Visa Secure
MasterCard
MasterCard Check
Belkart
Belkart Pass
Apple Pay
G Pay
BePaid
Mir