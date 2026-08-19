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Penthouses for sale in Ljubljana, Slovenia

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Penthouse 3 bedrooms in Upravna Enota Ljubljana, Slovenia
Penthouse 3 bedrooms
Upravna Enota Ljubljana, Slovenia
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 298 m²
EXCLUSIVITY: DUPLEX PENTHOUSE WITH A VIEW OF LJUBLJANA CASTLE Location: Ljubljana-Trnovo,…
$3,65M
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MILARO d.o.o.
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