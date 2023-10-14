Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Slovenia
  3. Residential
  4. Ljubljana
  5. Penthouses

Penthouses for sale in Ljubljana, Slovenia

Penthouse To archive
Clear all
1 property total found
Penthouse 3 bedrooms in Upravna Enota Ljubljana, Slovenia
Penthouse 3 bedrooms
Upravna Enota Ljubljana, Slovenia
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 1
Area 184 m²
Floor 5/5
For sale a modern penthouse duplex apartment in an accessible and family-friendly location (…
€598,000

Properties features in Ljubljana, Slovenia

cheap
luxury
Realting.com
Go

© 2018 - 2023 Realting.com

International Real Estate Platform

Rating 4.9 / 5:
991 vote
Visa
Visa Secure
MasterCard
MasterCard Check
Belkart
Belkart Pass
Apple Pay
G Pay
BePaid
Mir