Lands for sale in Ljubljana, Slovenia

3 properties total found
Plot of land in Upravna Enota Ljubljana, Slovenia
Plot of land
Upravna Enota Ljubljana, Slovenia
  EXCELLENT INVESTMENT OPPORTUNITY! In the prime location of Brdo in Ljubljana, we are se…
€7,50M
Plot of land in Upravna Enota Ljubljana, Slovenia
Plot of land
Upravna Enota Ljubljana, Slovenia
Area 1 845 m²
Land in Ljubljana with CONSTRUCTORY PERMISSION!  Plot with a total area of 1845 m2, of whic…
€650,000
Plot of land in Upravna Enota Ljubljana, Slovenia
Plot of land
Upravna Enota Ljubljana, Slovenia
Land in Ljubljana with a unique location ! …
€640,000
