Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Slovenia
  3. Krsko
  4. Commercial
  5. Established business

Business for Sale in Krsko, Slovenia

Established business Delete
Clear all
1 property total found
Established business 330 m² in Raka, Slovenia
Established business 330 m²
Raka, Slovenia
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 4
Area 330 m²
Number of floors 3
Zidanica, located in the picturesque town of Podulce in the Dolenjska region, offers an inva…
$570,014
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
ELITE PROPERTY SLOVENIA
Languages
English
Realting.com
Go
Realting.com
Go