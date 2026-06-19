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Villas for sale in Kranj, Slovenia

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Villa 4 bedrooms in Kranj, Slovenia
Villa 4 bedrooms
Kranj, Slovenia
Rooms 5
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 2
Area 397 m²
Number of floors 2
In a prime and high-traffic location in Kranj, we are offering a high-end mixed-use commerci…
$2,35M
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ELITE PROPERTY SLOVENIA
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