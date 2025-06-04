Show property on map Show properties list
Villas for sale in Gorenja vas Poljane, Slovenia

4 properties total found
Villa 4 bedrooms in Hobovse pri Stari Oselici, Slovenia
Villa 4 bedrooms
Hobovse pri Stari Oselici, Slovenia
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 4
Area 456 m²
Number of floors 2
Beautiful villa on the world famous Lake Bled at the foot of the Alps.Amazing villa with sou…
$1,58M
Villa in Hobovse pri Stari Oselici, Slovenia
Villa
Hobovse pri Stari Oselici, Slovenia
Area 225 m²
Villa within walking distance of the famous Lake Bled.Beautifully renovated villa in a quiet…
$1,37M
Villa in Hobovse pri Stari Oselici, Slovenia
Villa
Hobovse pri Stari Oselici, Slovenia
Area 815 m²
House with a large plot of land near the pearl of Slovenia - Lake Bled.Separate house 800 me…
$2,50M
Villa in Hobovse pri Stari Oselici, Slovenia
Villa
Hobovse pri Stari Oselici, Slovenia
Area 293 m²
A luxury house in the ski resort of Kranjska Gora.Beautiful furnished house in an exclusive …
$5,22M
