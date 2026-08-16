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Houses for sale in Domzale, Slovenia

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2 properties total found
House in Domzale, Slovenia
House
Domzale, Slovenia
Area 332 m²
Furnished house in the elite suburb of Ljubljana.Fully equipped family house in an excellent…
$802,685
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House in Domzale, Slovenia
House
Domzale, Slovenia
Area 400 m²
New luxury house in the popular suburb of Ljubljana.In an exceptional location, surrounded b…
$2,15M
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