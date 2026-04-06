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Studios for Sale in Zlatibor Administrative District, Serbia

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1 property total found
1 room studio apartment in Zlatibor Administrative District, Serbia
1 room studio apartment
Zlatibor Administrative District, Serbia
Rooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 34 m²
Floor 1/2
$64,935
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