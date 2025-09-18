Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Serbia
  3. Opstina Zabalj
  4. Residential

Residential properties for sale in Opstina Zabalj, Serbia

1 property total found
3 bedroom house in Žabalj, Serbia
3 bedroom house
Žabalj, Serbia
Rooms 6
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 320 m²
Number of floors 3
Excellent family three-storey house in Vojvodina under the residence permitLocation - Serbia…
$78,264
