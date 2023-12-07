Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Serbia
  3. Residential
  4. Townhouses

Townhouses for sale in Serbia

Townhouse To archive
Clear all
2 properties total found
Townhouse 2 bedrooms with balcony, with air conditioning, with parking in Belgrade, Serbia
Townhouse 2 bedrooms with balcony, with air conditioning, with parking
Belgrade, Serbia
Rooms 4
Bathrooms count 2
Area 85 m²
€132,000
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
RECOM
Languages: English, Русский
3 room townhouse with balcony, with air conditioning, with garage in Belgrade, Serbia
3 room townhouse with balcony, with air conditioning, with garage
Belgrade, Serbia
Rooms 4
Bathrooms count 2
Area 100 m²
€153,000
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
RECOM
Languages: English, Русский

Properties features in Serbia

cheap
luxury
Realting.com
Go

© 2018 - 2023 Realting.com

International Real Estate Platform

Rating 4.9 / 5:
992 votes
Visa
Visa Secure
MasterCard
MasterCard Check
Belkart
Belkart Pass
Apple Pay
G Pay
BePaid
Mir