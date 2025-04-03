Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Serbia
  3. Topola Municipality
  4. Commercial
  5. Investment

Investment Properties for Sale in Topola Municipality, Serbia

Investment Delete
Clear all
1 property total found
BUSINESS FOR SALE, SPP SERBIA in Topola Municipality, Serbia
BUSINESS FOR SALE, SPP SERBIA
Topola Municipality, Serbia
Solar power plant with capacity of 10 MW, the land is owned by the owner. The conditions for…
$1,60M
Leave a request
Realting.com
Go
Realting.com
Go

© 2018 - 2025 Realting.com

Rating 4.9 / 5:
1111 votes