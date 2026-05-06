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Сommercial property in Senta Municipality, Serbia

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1 property total found
Commercial Property with 3 Tenants – 7,000 m² Land near EU Border (Hungary) in Senta, Serbia
UP UP
Commercial Property with 3 Tenants – 7,000 m² Land near EU Border (Hungary)
Senta, Serbia
Area 7 000 m²
Number of floors 2
Commercial Property with 3 Tenants – 7,000 m² Land near EU Border (Hungary) For sale is a…
$312,638
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