Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Serbia
  3. City of Pančevo
  4. Residential

Residential properties for sale in City of Pančevo, Serbia

1 property total found
1 bedroom apartment in City of Pančevo, Serbia
1 bedroom apartment
City of Pančevo, Serbia
Rooms 2
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 37 m²
Floor 2
Cozy new one-bedroom apartment in Central Serbia.We present to your attention a new cozy one…
$100,155
Leave a request
Realting.com
Go

Properties features in City of Pančevo, Serbia

Cheap
Luxury
Realting.com
Go