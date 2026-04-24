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Residential properties for sale in Nova Varos Municipality, Serbia

1 property total found
1 room studio apartment in Draglica, Serbia
1 room studio apartment
Draglica, Serbia
Rooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 34 m²
Floor 1/2
$65,769
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