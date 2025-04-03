Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Serbia
  3. Grocka Urban Municipality
  4. Residential
  5. Apartment

Apartments for sale in Grocka Urban Municipality, Serbia

Apartment Delete
Clear all
1 property total found
Apartment in Grocka Urban Municipality, Serbia
Apartment
Grocka Urban Municipality, Serbia
Area 1 080 m²
Property of 1.080 m2, living space plus office space on three levels. The house of 200 m2 is…
$299,667
Leave a request
Realting.com
Go
Realting.com
Go

© 2018 - 2025 Realting.com

Rating 4.9 / 5:
1111 votes