Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Serbia
  3. Cukarica Urban Municipality
  4. Residential
  5. House

Houses for sale in Cukarica Urban Municipality, Serbia

House Delete
Clear all
1 property total found
3 bedroom house in Cukarica Urban Municipality, Serbia
3 bedroom house
Cukarica Urban Municipality, Serbia
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 236 m²
A 3-bedroom house is located in a quiet area in Sremcica, around 30 minutes driving to the c…
$291,238
Leave a request
Realting.com
Go

Properties features in Cukarica Urban Municipality, Serbia

Cheap
Luxury
Realting.com
Go