  1. Realting.com
  2. Serbia
  3. City of Niš
  4. Residential
  5. House

Houses for sale in City of Niš, Serbia

5 bedroom house in Pasi Poljana, Serbia
5 bedroom house
Pasi Poljana, Serbia
Bedrooms 5
Bathrooms count 3
Area 309 m²
A wonderful house located in a quiet location near the center of Nis. It is built on three l…
$302,659
1 bedroom house in City of Niš, Serbia
1 bedroom house
City of Niš, Serbia
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 52 m²
Number of floors 2
Семейный дом  52 кв м, в 20 км от Ниша, с бассейном и возможностью организации бизнеса   …
$52,853
8 bedroom House in City of Niš, Serbia
8 bedroom House
City of Niš, Serbia
Bedrooms 8
Bathrooms count 2
Area 350 m²
A three-story house in Niš, built of the highest quality materials, with a yard, surrounded …
$302,659
