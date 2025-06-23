Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Serbia
  3. City of Belgrade
  4. Residential
  5. Cottage

Cottages for sale in City of Belgrade, Serbia

Cottage Delete
Clear all
1 property total found
Cottage 1 bedroom in Belgrade, Serbia
Cottage 1 bedroom
Belgrade, Serbia
Rooms 2
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 50 m²
Number of floors 1
Comfortable family house 50 sq.m in the suburbs of BelgradeLocation - Serbia, Belgrade, Panc…
$55,151
Leave a request
Realting.com
Go

Properties features in City of Belgrade, Serbia

Cheap
Luxury
Realting.com
Go