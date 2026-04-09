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Hotels for sale in City of Belgrade, Serbia

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1 property total found
Hotel 1 250 m² in Belgrade, Serbia
Hotel 1 250 m²
Belgrade, Serbia
Area 1 250 m²
We offer a unique, fully functioning hotel business in Serbia. This is a ready-made asset fo…
$2,10M
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