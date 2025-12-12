Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Romania
  3. Timișoara
  4. Commercial
  5. Office

Offices for Sale in Timișoara, Romania

Office Delete
Clear all
1 property total found
Office 101 562 m² in Timișoara, Romania
Office 101 562 m²
Timișoara, Romania
Area 101 562 m²
Floor 1/1
A rare 10.15 ha industrial platform in Timisoara’s main production and logistics corridor, o…
$24,35M
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
Habita
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Français, Svenska, Suomi, Italiano
Realting.com
Go
Realting.com
Go