Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Romania
  3. Saliste
  4. Commercial
  5. Hotel

Hotels for sale in Saliste, Romania

;
Hotel Delete
Clear all
1 property total found
Guesthouse Property in Romania in Fantanele, Romania
UP UP
Guesthouse Property in Romania
Fantanele, Romania
Area 4 215 m²
Number of floors 3
An exceptional hospitality investment opportunity is now available on an exclusive listing b…
$440,536
VAT
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Private seller
Languages
English
Realting.com
Go
Realting.com
Go