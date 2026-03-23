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Residential properties for sale in Otopeni, Romania

2 properties total found
1 room studio apartment in Otopeni, Romania
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1 room studio apartment
Otopeni, Romania
Rooms 1
Area 25 m²
Floor 2/4
Apartments are being sold in the Wyndham Garden Bucharest Airport (Bucharest, Romania). D…
$49,415
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Agency
Hotel Invest
Languages
English, Русский, Français
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1 room studio apartment in Otopeni, Romania
TOP TOP
1 room studio apartment
Otopeni, Romania
Rooms 1
Area 25 m²
Floor 2/4
Apartments are being sold in the Wyndham Garden Bucharest Airport (Bucharest, Romania). D…
$49,415
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
Hotel Invest
Languages
English, Русский, Français
Telegram Write in Telegram
Realting.com
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Realting.com
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