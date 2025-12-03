Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Romania
  3. Residential
  4. Apartment
  5. Real estate by the lake

Lakefront Apartments for sale in Romania

Bucharest
4
Apartment Delete
Clear all
1 property total found
Apartment 122 bedrooms in Murighiol, Romania
Apartment 122 bedrooms
Murighiol, Romania
Rooms 122
Bedrooms 122
Bathrooms count 122
Area 6 759 m²
Floor 1/1
Danube Delta Eco-Wellness Resort — Investor Summary A rare, fully developed tourism asset lo…
$18,55M
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
Habita
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Français, Svenska, Suomi, Italiano
Realting.com
Go

Properties features in Romania

with Garage
with Terrace
with Swimming pool
Cheap
Luxury
Realting.com
Go