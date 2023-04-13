United States
Apartments for sale in United States
152 properties total found
Condo 2 bedrooms
Arcadia, United States
2 bath
89 m²
€ 140,942
3 room apartment
Miami, United States
3 Number of rooms
576 m²
€ 1,810,000
Condo 2 bedrooms
Beacon Square, United States
1 bath
91 m²
€ 100,024
Real estate investments in New Port RicheyInvest in Florida and secure a net yield of 5.77%.…
Condo 5 bedrooms
Miami-Dade County, United States
6 bath
735 m²
53/57 Floor
€ 11,366,325
Sweeping water views are maximized through floor-to-ceiling windows in this two-story hideaw…
Condo 2 rooms
Miami, United States
2 Number of rooms
2 bath
143 m²
Number of floors 75
€ 1,061,978
Baccarat Hotel & Residences is designed to transport residents back in time to a slower,…
2 room apartment
Dallas, United States
3 bath
251 m²
€ 795,643
Coveted Renovated B Plan with white marble floors, walls of windows, extra square footage &a…
1 room apartment
Dallas, United States
1 bath
€ 472,839
1BR, 1.5BA end unit at The House condos facing Victory Park. End unit balcony gives owner Vi…
2 room apartment
Dallas, United States
2 bath
193 m²
€ 709,259
Luxury living at the Mayfair centrally located near Turtle Creek at Lee Park. A rare expansi…
1 room apartment
Broward, United States
2 Number of rooms
1 bath
23/26 Floor
€ 281,885
Amazing ocean views! Lovely apartment with 1 bedroom and 1 full bathroom. Living area 71 sq.…
1 room apartment
Broward, United States
2 Number of rooms
1 bath
19/22 Floor
€ 181,588
An unforgettable view from the terrace of this apartment! 1 bedroom, 1 full bathroom, 1 s…
2 room apartment
Broward, United States
3 Number of rooms
2 bath
5/10 Floor
€ 190,045
Panoramic apartment with a spacious loggia in Miami. 2 bedrooms, 2 full bathrooms. Liv…
2 room apartment
Broward, United States
3 Number of rooms
2 bath
11/27 Floor
€ 190,954
2 bedrooms, 2 full bathrooms, living room, kitchen, terrace with beautiful views. 11th fl…
2 room apartment
Broward, United States
3 Number of rooms
2 bath
6/12 Floor
€ 234,692
Spacious apartment of 158 sq.m. with stunning views! 2 bedrooms, 2 full rooms, living roo…
2 room apartment
Broward, United States
3 Number of rooms
1 bath
10/15 Floor
€ 244,603
Bright apartment in Miami with beautiful views. 2 bedrooms, 1 full bathroom, 1 additional…
2 room apartment
South San Francisco, United States
3 Number of rooms
2 bath
€ 726,535
Enjoy breathtaking ocean views from every room in this beautiful and spacious 2 bedroom apar…
1 room apartment
San Francisco, United States
2 Number of rooms
2 bath
€ 995,690
Spectacular, light-filled apartment on the top floor with floor-to-ceiling windows with…
2 room apartment
San Francisco, United States
3 Number of rooms
3 bath
€ 1,177,551
Wonderful apartments in San Francisco with panoramic windows. Residence with heated pool and…
2 room apartment
San Francisco, United States
3 Number of rooms
1 bath
€ 1,068,435
The impressive apartments overlooking the bay and the city in historic Francesca, in the hea…
1 room apartment
San Francisco, United States
2 Number of rooms
1 bath
€ 999,327
Romantic apartments in the style of the magnificent Queen Anne Victorian occupy the second f…
1 room apartment
San Francisco, United States
2 Number of rooms
1 bath
€ 727,445
Welcome to this cozy apartment! This high-floor apartment on a high floor has a modern floor…
1 room apartment
San Francisco, United States
2 Number of rooms
1 bath
€ 2,268,718
Prestigious. Spectacular! These are words that immediately come to mind when you step into t…
2 room apartment
San Francisco, United States
3 Number of rooms
2 bath
€ 2,626,076
Among San Francisco’s tallest and most recognizable buildings, One Rincon Hill is a beacon a…
5 room apartment
San Francisco, United States
6 Number of rooms
4 bath
€ 4,114,610
This iconic building in the heart of Pacific Heights is situated on a flat block of Vallejo …
3 room apartment
San Francisco, United States
4 Number of rooms
2 bath
€ 2,268,718
Located in Union Terrace atop Russian Hill, with beautiful landscaping and classic Mediterra…
2 room apartment
New York County, United States
3 Number of rooms
1 bath
Number of floors 20
€ 886,573
Spectacular views of Manhattan! Spacious terrace! Stylish furniture and interior design. …
1 room studio apartment
Manhattan Community Board 1, United States
1 Number of rooms
1 bath
Number of floors 37
€ 872,934
Manhattan's financial district, near the famous Wall Street, is Greenwich Street, where this…
2 room apartment
New York, United States
3 Number of rooms
1 bath
€ 668,340
Lovely Cosy Two Bedroom, One bathroom UWS Prewar with high, loft-like ceilings located betwe…
2 room apartment
New York, United States
3 Number of rooms
1 bath
€ 681,980
Very nice apartment in New York. They can live by themselves or rent out, earning income. …
2 room apartment
New York, United States
3 Number of rooms
1 bath
€ 681,070
The sunlight easily penetrates the large windows of this beautiful apartment with two bedroo…
2 room apartment
New York, United States
3 Number of rooms
1 bath
€ 727,444
This lovely spacious 2 bedrooms 1 bath is located on a charming tree-lined quiet block betwe…
