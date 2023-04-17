Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Ukraine
  3. Kyiv Oblast

Residential properties for sale in Kyiv Oblast, Ukraine

Bila Tserkva
1
Yahotyn
1
12 properties total found
1 room apartmentin Sofiivska Borschahivka, Ukraine
1 room apartment
Sofiivska Borschahivka, Ukraine
2 Number of rooms 1 bath 70 m² 7/10 Floor
€ 77,381
SF-2-519-323 Sofiyivska Borshchagovka. For sale 2-room apartment Zhk Sofievskaya Slobidka…
1 room apartmentin Sofiivska Borschahivka, Ukraine
1 room apartment
Sofiivska Borschahivka, Ukraine
1 bath 4/11 Floor
€ 47,339
SF-2-519-288 Renovated apartment, residential complex Sofia, Sofievskaya Slobidka, Teremk…
1 room apartmentin Yurivka, Ukraine
1 room apartment
Yurivka, Ukraine
1 Number of rooms 1 bath 45 m² 6/10 Floor
€ 36,415
SF-2-519-252 Selling 1-room apartment in the residential complex Pionersky Kvartal To th…
4 room housein Rozhny, Ukraine
4 room house
Rozhny, Ukraine
5 Number of rooms 1 bath 120 m² Number of floors 2
€ 66,457
SH-163-883 I sell a house built in 2010, the village of Rozhny, ST Trudovik, Tsentralnaya S…
1 room apartmentin Sofiivska Borschahivka, Ukraine
1 room apartment
Sofiivska Borschahivka, Ukraine
1 Number of rooms 1 bath 44 m² 1/6 Floor
€ 40,967
I will sell 1 room Sofievskaya Borshchagovka residential complex Sofia # SF-2-508-790 An…
2 room apartmentin Sofiivska Borschahivka, Ukraine
2 room apartment
Sofiivska Borschahivka, Ukraine
2 Number of rooms 1 bath 63 m² 10/11 Floor
€ 36,415
I will sell 2 rooms in Sofievskaya Borshchagovka residential complex Stozhary # SF-2-508-61…
5 room housein Obukhiv Raion, Ukraine
5 room house
Obukhiv Raion, Ukraine
5 Number of rooms 1 bath 165 m² Number of floors 3
€ 84,664
I sell a House with a Fireplace Lake Romankov Dneprovskoe highway SH-163-082 I sell a 3-st…
2 room apartmentin Svyatopetrivske, Ukraine
2 room apartment
Svyatopetrivske, Ukraine
2 Number of rooms 1 bath 68 m² 5/5 Floor
€ 42,787
I will sell an apartment in the residential complex "Kyivskyi estate" Sofievskaya …
1 room apartmentin Bila Tserkva, Ukraine
1 room apartment
Bila Tserkva, Ukraine
1 Number of rooms 1 bath 38 m² 2/9 Floor
€ 50,981
I will sell 1 room Sofievskaya Borshchagovka residential complex Lvovskiy maetok #SF-2-503-…
3 room apartmentin Sofiivska Borschahivka, Ukraine
3 room apartment
Sofiivska Borschahivka, Ukraine
3 Number of rooms 1 bath 76 m² 5/10 Floor
€ 81,933
I will sell 3 rooms in Sofievskaya Borshchagovka residential complex Clubny ot Martynova # …
1 room apartmentin Svyatopetrivske, Ukraine
1 room apartment
Svyatopetrivske, Ukraine
1 Number of rooms 1 bath 38 m² 4/5 Floor
€ 47,521
I will sell an apartment in the residential complex "Kyivskyi estate" Sofievskaya …
1 room apartmentin Yahotyn, Ukraine
1 room apartment
Yahotyn, Ukraine
2 Number of rooms 1 bath 57 m² 4/24 Floor
€ 104,693
I am selling a 2-room apartment in Kyiv Teremky-2 metro station Exhibition Center SF-2-149-…

Properties features in Kyiv Oblast, Ukraine

with mountain view
with sea view
with swimming pool
cheap
luxury
Realting.com
Go

© 2018 - 2023 Realting.com

International Real Estate Platform

Rating 4.9 / 5:
982 votes
Visa
Visa Secure
MasterCard
MasterCard Check
Belkart
Belkart Pass
Apple Pay
G Pay
BePaid
Mir