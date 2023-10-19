Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Residential
  3. Ukraine
  4. Donetsk Oblast
  5. Apartments

Apartments for sale in Donetsk Oblast, Ukraine

Apartment To archive
Clear all
26 properties total found
2 room apartment with elevator, with gaurded area in Donetsk Oblast, Ukraine
2 room apartment with elevator, with gaurded area
Donetsk Oblast, Ukraine
Rooms 2
Area 53 m²
LCD Author. The apartment is free planning. There is a balcony terrace in the price includes…
€63,580
2 room apartment with elevator, with gaurded area in Donetsk Oblast, Ukraine
2 room apartment with elevator, with gaurded area
Donetsk Oblast, Ukraine
Rooms 2
Area 53 m²
LCD Author. The apartment is free planning. There is a balcony terrace in the price includes…
€63,580
2 room apartment with air conditioning, with sea view, with yard in Donetsk Oblast, Ukraine
2 room apartment with air conditioning, with sea view, with yard
Donetsk Oblast, Ukraine
Rooms 2
Area 51 m²
LCD Author. Apartment with good repair, sea view, balcony with access from two rooms, warm f…
€94,895
2 room apartment with air conditioning, with sea view, with yard in Donetsk Oblast, Ukraine
2 room apartment with air conditioning, with sea view, with yard
Donetsk Oblast, Ukraine
Rooms 2
Area 51 m²
LCD Author. Apartment with good repair, sea view, balcony with access from two rooms, warm f…
€94,895
1 room apartment in Donetsk Oblast, Ukraine
1 room apartment
Donetsk Oblast, Ukraine
Rooms 1
Area 90 m²
Dorm room. Residential condition. In walking distance supermarket, shops, park, sea. Conveni…
€8,066
2 room apartment in Donetsk Oblast, Ukraine
2 room apartment
Donetsk Oblast, Ukraine
Rooms 2
Area 48 m²
apartment, with good renovations Separate entrance. Insulated walls. The house is about 5 ye…
€25,622
1 room apartment with elevator in Donetsk Oblast, Ukraine
1 room apartment with elevator
Donetsk Oblast, Ukraine
Rooms 1
Area 34 m²
Author's ZhK. Apartment for sale with furniture and appliances, dressing room. Closed area, …
€42,703
2 room apartment with gaurded area in Donetsk Oblast, Ukraine
2 room apartment with gaurded area
Donetsk Oblast, Ukraine
Rooms 2
Area 66 m²
Author's ZhK. Apartment with sea view, good repair, separate rooms, built-in kitchen. Closed…
€76,865
2 room apartment with surveillance security system, with gaurded area in Donetsk Oblast, Ukraine
2 room apartment with surveillance security system, with gaurded area
Donetsk Oblast, Ukraine
Rooms 2
Area 66 m²
LCD "Author," the house is commissioned, free layout, in the house full autonomy. Closed and…
€56,937
2 room apartment with surveillance security system, with gaurded area in Donetsk Oblast, Ukraine
2 room apartment with surveillance security system, with gaurded area
Donetsk Oblast, Ukraine
Rooms 2
Area 66 m²
LCD "Author," the house is commissioned, free layout, in the house full autonomy. Closed and…
€56,937
1 room apartment in Donetsk Oblast, Ukraine
1 room apartment
Donetsk Oblast, Ukraine
Rooms 1
Area 30 m²
High ground floor, with balcony. For sale with furniture
€25,147
3 room apartment in Donetsk Oblast, Ukraine
3 room apartment
Donetsk Oblast, Ukraine
Rooms 3
Area 69 m²
Two bedroom apartment with high-quality expensive repairs (for yourself).In the brick well-g…
€25,622
3 room apartment in Donetsk Oblast, Ukraine
3 room apartment
Donetsk Oblast, Ukraine
Rooms 3
Area 70 m²
Chabank. Total 70 m, sea within walking distance. There are two garages nearby, in price. In…
€19,928
1 room apartment in Donetsk Oblast, Ukraine
1 room apartment
Donetsk Oblast, Ukraine
Rooms 1
Area 46 m²
Chic apartment in Fontanka City with panoramic views of the city to the sea 500 m
€23,724
1 room apartment with elevator, with sea view, with gaurded area in Donetsk Oblast, Ukraine
1 room apartment with elevator, with sea view, with gaurded area
Donetsk Oblast, Ukraine
Rooms 1
Area 43 m²
Apartment with belt in LCD Author's, Sea view. Elevators on chips. Closed and protected area…
€55,039
1 room apartment with elevator in Donetsk Oblast, Ukraine
1 room apartment with elevator
Donetsk Oblast, Ukraine
Rooms 1
Area 46 m²
Apartment in LCD Author with repairs. On the floor laminate, modern cladding, as a gift all …
€39,856
3 room apartment with air conditioning in Donetsk Oblast, Ukraine
3 room apartment with air conditioning
Donetsk Oblast, Ukraine
Rooms 3
Area 65 m²
Apartment with renovations in a good area. MPO windows, built-in kitchen, boiler, air condit…
€14,234
2 room apartment with terrace, with gaurded area in Donetsk Oblast, Ukraine
2 room apartment with terrace, with gaurded area
Donetsk Oblast, Ukraine
Rooms 2
Area 43 m²
LCD "Author," Euroremont. terrace of 20 m. parking, protected area, intercom, autonomous hea…
€52,192
1 room apartment with elevator, with gaurded area in Donetsk Oblast, Ukraine
1 room apartment with elevator, with gaurded area
Donetsk Oblast, Ukraine
Rooms 1
Area 40 m²
Apartment in the new rented house LCD Author. Looking towards the sea. Closed and protected …
€37,009
1 room apartment in Donetsk Oblast, Ukraine
1 room apartment
Donetsk Oblast, Ukraine
Rooms 1
Area 37 m²
The house is 5 years old (red brick) Zhk Ozerki. Apartment in good residential condition hea…
€24,198
2 room apartment in Donetsk Oblast, Ukraine
2 room apartment
Donetsk Oblast, Ukraine
Rooms 2
Area 48 m²
apartment in the very center of the city near Gorsad and Deribasovskaya, kitchen-living room…
€71,171
1 room apartment in Donetsk Oblast, Ukraine
1 room apartment
Donetsk Oblast, Ukraine
Rooms 1
Area 35 m²
The apartment is in residential condition
€9,395
1 room apartment in Donetsk Oblast, Ukraine
1 room apartment
Donetsk Oblast, Ukraine
Rooms 1
Area 40 m²
Apartment on the seashore in the city near the sea of ​ ​ the Black Sea Riviera "LCD Author-…
€30,366
2 room apartment in Donetsk Oblast, Ukraine
2 room apartment
Donetsk Oblast, Ukraine
Rooms 2
Area 59 m²
€17,081
1 room apartment in Donetsk Oblast, Ukraine
1 room apartment
Donetsk Oblast, Ukraine
Rooms 1
Area 34 m²
Apartment with repair and sea view, MPO, built-in kitchen, modern cladding, attached large b…
€22,775
1 room apartment with air conditioning in Donetsk Oblast, Ukraine
1 room apartment with air conditioning
Donetsk Oblast, Ukraine
Rooms 1
Area 42 m²
LCD "Ozerki," an apartment on a very high latrine with a balcony, a 2-circuit boiler, insula…
€22,775

Properties features in Donetsk Oblast, Ukraine

with sea view
with swimming pool
with mountain view
cheap
luxury
Realting.com
Go

© 2018 - 2023 Realting.com

International Real Estate Platform

Rating 4.9 / 5:
992 votes
Visa
Visa Secure
MasterCard
MasterCard Check
Belkart
Belkart Pass
Apple Pay
G Pay
BePaid
Mir