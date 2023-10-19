UAE
Realting.com
Residential
Ukraine
Donetsk Oblast
Apartments
Apartments for sale in Donetsk Oblast, Ukraine
2 room apartment with elevator, with gaurded area
Donetsk Oblast, Ukraine
2
53 m²
LCD Author. The apartment is free planning. There is a balcony terrace in the price includes…
€63,580
Recommend
2 room apartment with air conditioning, with sea view, with yard
Donetsk Oblast, Ukraine
2
51 m²
LCD Author. Apartment with good repair, sea view, balcony with access from two rooms, warm f…
€94,895
Recommend
1 room apartment
Donetsk Oblast, Ukraine
1
90 m²
Dorm room. Residential condition. In walking distance supermarket, shops, park, sea. Conveni…
€8,066
Recommend
2 room apartment
Donetsk Oblast, Ukraine
2
48 m²
apartment, with good renovations Separate entrance. Insulated walls. The house is about 5 ye…
€25,622
Recommend
1 room apartment with elevator
Donetsk Oblast, Ukraine
1
34 m²
Author's ZhK. Apartment for sale with furniture and appliances, dressing room. Closed area, …
€42,703
Recommend
2 room apartment with gaurded area
Donetsk Oblast, Ukraine
2
66 m²
Author's ZhK. Apartment with sea view, good repair, separate rooms, built-in kitchen. Closed…
€76,865
Recommend
2 room apartment with surveillance security system, with gaurded area
Donetsk Oblast, Ukraine
2
66 m²
LCD "Author," the house is commissioned, free layout, in the house full autonomy. Closed and…
€56,937
Recommend
1 room apartment
Donetsk Oblast, Ukraine
1
30 m²
High ground floor, with balcony. For sale with furniture
€25,147
Recommend
3 room apartment
Donetsk Oblast, Ukraine
3
69 m²
Two bedroom apartment with high-quality expensive repairs (for yourself).In the brick well-g…
€25,622
Recommend
3 room apartment
Donetsk Oblast, Ukraine
3
70 m²
Chabank. Total 70 m, sea within walking distance. There are two garages nearby, in price. In…
€19,928
Recommend
1 room apartment
Donetsk Oblast, Ukraine
1
46 m²
Chic apartment in Fontanka City with panoramic views of the city to the sea 500 m
€23,724
Recommend
1 room apartment with elevator, with sea view, with gaurded area
Donetsk Oblast, Ukraine
1
43 m²
Apartment with belt in LCD Author's, Sea view. Elevators on chips. Closed and protected area…
€55,039
Recommend
1 room apartment with elevator
Donetsk Oblast, Ukraine
1
46 m²
Apartment in LCD Author with repairs. On the floor laminate, modern cladding, as a gift all …
€39,856
Recommend
3 room apartment with air conditioning
Donetsk Oblast, Ukraine
3
65 m²
Apartment with renovations in a good area. MPO windows, built-in kitchen, boiler, air condit…
€14,234
Recommend
2 room apartment with terrace, with gaurded area
Donetsk Oblast, Ukraine
2
43 m²
LCD "Author," Euroremont. terrace of 20 m. parking, protected area, intercom, autonomous hea…
€52,192
Recommend
1 room apartment with elevator, with gaurded area
Donetsk Oblast, Ukraine
1
40 m²
Apartment in the new rented house LCD Author. Looking towards the sea. Closed and protected …
€37,009
Recommend
1 room apartment
Donetsk Oblast, Ukraine
1
37 m²
The house is 5 years old (red brick) Zhk Ozerki. Apartment in good residential condition hea…
€24,198
Recommend
2 room apartment
Donetsk Oblast, Ukraine
2
48 m²
apartment in the very center of the city near Gorsad and Deribasovskaya, kitchen-living room…
€71,171
Recommend
1 room apartment
Donetsk Oblast, Ukraine
1
35 m²
The apartment is in residential condition
€9,395
Recommend
1 room apartment
Donetsk Oblast, Ukraine
1
40 m²
Apartment on the seashore in the city near the sea of the Black Sea Riviera "LCD Author-…
€30,366
Recommend
2 room apartment
Donetsk Oblast, Ukraine
2
59 m²
€17,081
Recommend
1 room apartment
Donetsk Oblast, Ukraine
1
34 m²
Apartment with repair and sea view, MPO, built-in kitchen, modern cladding, attached large b…
€22,775
Recommend
1 room apartment with air conditioning
Donetsk Oblast, Ukraine
1
42 m²
LCD "Ozerki," an apartment on a very high latrine with a balcony, a 2-circuit boiler, insula…
€22,775
Recommend
