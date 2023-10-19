Residential properties for sale in Donetsk Oblast, Ukraine

UAE
107 properties total found
New
Cheapest first
Expensive first
Popular first
By rating
2 room house
Donetsk Oblast, Ukraine
2
40 m²
The house needs to be repaired
€14,234
Recommend
2 room house
Donetsk Oblast, Ukraine
2
50 m²
€17,081
Recommend
3 room house
Donetsk Oblast, Ukraine
3
105 m²
Nice house on a built-up street. Asphalt entrance. All communications in the house. Landscap…
€109,129
Recommend
6 room house
Donetsk Oblast, Ukraine
6
183 m²
House in Fontanka. Large plot All communications in the house. Built-up street
€133,802
Recommend
2 room apartment with elevator, with gaurded area
Donetsk Oblast, Ukraine
2
53 m²
LCD Author. The apartment is free planning. There is a balcony terrace in the price includes…
€63,580
Recommend
2 room apartment with elevator, with gaurded area
Donetsk Oblast, Ukraine
2
53 m²
LCD Author. The apartment is free planning. There is a balcony terrace in the price includes…
€63,580
Recommend
2 room apartment with air conditioning, with sea view, with yard
Donetsk Oblast, Ukraine
2
51 m²
LCD Author. Apartment with good repair, sea view, balcony with access from two rooms, warm f…
€94,895
Recommend
2 room apartment with air conditioning, with sea view, with yard
Donetsk Oblast, Ukraine
2
51 m²
LCD Author. Apartment with good repair, sea view, balcony with access from two rooms, warm f…
€94,895
Recommend
4 room house
Donetsk Oblast, Ukraine
4
100 m²
The house is in cosmetic repair. All communications in the house
€56,937
Recommend
4 room house
Donetsk Oblast, Ukraine
4
120 m²
house duplex of the Fishing line. The total area is 120sq m. Inside the state from the build…
€74,018
Recommend
2 room house
Donetsk Oblast, Ukraine
2
60 m²
1/2 houses. The house is in good condition. Light, gas, water in the house. The built-up str…
€52,192
Recommend
3 room house
Donetsk Oblast, Ukraine
3
90 m²
Strong house, good condition, light, gas, water in the house, well, home buildings. Built-up…
€74,018
Recommend
House
Donetsk Oblast, Ukraine
House for demolition in the Suvorov district of Odessa on the Shevchenko-3 post. Dobrovolsky…
€18,979
Recommend
1 room apartment
Donetsk Oblast, Ukraine
1
90 m²
Dorm room. Residential condition. In walking distance supermarket, shops, park, sea. Conveni…
€8,066
Recommend
4 room house
Donetsk Oblast, Ukraine
4
160 m²
On the site 2 houses of which 1 guest house 60 sq.m. Expensive and high-quality repairs. The…
€208,769
Recommend
5 room house
Donetsk Oblast, Ukraine
5
110 m²
House in the village, not cottages. All communications in the house. 15 acres of land. Built…
€33,213
Recommend
3 room house
Donetsk Oblast, Ukraine
3
100 m²
The house is in residential condition. All communications in the house. On the site there is…
€25,147
Recommend
House
Donetsk Oblast, Ukraine
1
20 m²
The site is fenced. Light brought to the house, water on the site, Not far from the central …
€4,270
Recommend
4 room house
Donetsk Oblast, Ukraine
4
98 m²
The house is in residential condition. All communications in the house. Asphalt street
€34,637
Recommend
3 room house
Donetsk Oblast, Ukraine
3
220 m²
A good house on the Dry Estuary. The house has made modern repairs in light colors, + attic
€123,364
Recommend
2 room house with yard
Donetsk Oblast, Ukraine
2
54 m²
The house is in residential condition. All amenities, gas heating, in the bedroom warm floor…
€24,673
Recommend
2 room house with basement
Donetsk Oblast, Ukraine
2
60 m²
The house is insulated from the outside with foam. The house has all the amenities: bath, to…
€32,264
Recommend
6 room house with swimming pool, with bath house
Donetsk Oblast, Ukraine
6
300 m²
2 houses on the plot - the main 300 sq.m. and the guest 150sq.m. 2019 built. Functional layo…
€521,923
Recommend
4 room house
Donetsk Oblast, Ukraine
4
120 m²
The house is 2 floors, 3 levels, good condition, MPO, there is a garage, asphalt entrance, b…
€17,271
Recommend
7 room house
Donetsk Oblast, Ukraine
7
84 m²
The house has all communications, gas, water, light, Internet, house. phone. Only 10 acres w…
€29,417
Recommend
2 room apartment
Donetsk Oblast, Ukraine
2
48 m²
apartment, with good renovations Separate entrance. Insulated walls. The house is about 5 ye…
€25,622
Recommend
3 room house with air conditioning
Donetsk Oblast, Ukraine
3
53 m²
The house is divided into 2 halves, which is convenient for delivery both daily and long-ter…
€50,294
Recommend
1 room apartment with elevator
Donetsk Oblast, Ukraine
1
34 m²
Author's ZhK. Apartment for sale with furniture and appliances, dressing room. Closed area, …
€42,703
Recommend
2 room apartment with gaurded area
Donetsk Oblast, Ukraine
2
66 m²
Author's ZhK. Apartment with sea view, good repair, separate rooms, built-in kitchen. Closed…
€76,865
Recommend
3 room house
Donetsk Oblast, Ukraine
3
80 m²
Velikodolinskoe St. Stepnaya, house 80 m. 3 room .20 + 18 + 12 kitchen 9 m. T/v 10 m. AGV wa…
€26,571
Recommend
Show next 30 properties
1
2
3
4
