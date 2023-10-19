Show property on map Show properties list
Residential properties for sale in Donetsk Oblast, Ukraine

apartments
26
houses
81
107 properties total found
2 room house in Donetsk Oblast, Ukraine
2 room house
Donetsk Oblast, Ukraine
Rooms 2
Area 40 m²
The house needs to be repaired
€14,234
2 room house in Donetsk Oblast, Ukraine
2 room house
Donetsk Oblast, Ukraine
Rooms 2
Area 50 m²
€17,081
3 room house in Donetsk Oblast, Ukraine
3 room house
Donetsk Oblast, Ukraine
Rooms 3
Area 105 m²
Nice house on a built-up street. Asphalt entrance. All communications in the house. Landscap…
€109,129
6 room house in Donetsk Oblast, Ukraine
6 room house
Donetsk Oblast, Ukraine
Rooms 6
Area 183 m²
House in Fontanka. Large plot All communications in the house. Built-up street
€133,802
2 room apartment with elevator, with gaurded area in Donetsk Oblast, Ukraine
2 room apartment with elevator, with gaurded area
Donetsk Oblast, Ukraine
Rooms 2
Area 53 m²
LCD Author. The apartment is free planning. There is a balcony terrace in the price includes…
€63,580
2 room apartment with elevator, with gaurded area in Donetsk Oblast, Ukraine
2 room apartment with elevator, with gaurded area
Donetsk Oblast, Ukraine
Rooms 2
Area 53 m²
LCD Author. The apartment is free planning. There is a balcony terrace in the price includes…
€63,580
2 room apartment with air conditioning, with sea view, with yard in Donetsk Oblast, Ukraine
2 room apartment with air conditioning, with sea view, with yard
Donetsk Oblast, Ukraine
Rooms 2
Area 51 m²
LCD Author. Apartment with good repair, sea view, balcony with access from two rooms, warm f…
€94,895
2 room apartment with air conditioning, with sea view, with yard in Donetsk Oblast, Ukraine
2 room apartment with air conditioning, with sea view, with yard
Donetsk Oblast, Ukraine
Rooms 2
Area 51 m²
LCD Author. Apartment with good repair, sea view, balcony with access from two rooms, warm f…
€94,895
4 room house in Donetsk Oblast, Ukraine
4 room house
Donetsk Oblast, Ukraine
Rooms 4
Area 100 m²
The house is in cosmetic repair. All communications in the house
€56,937
4 room house in Donetsk Oblast, Ukraine
4 room house
Donetsk Oblast, Ukraine
Rooms 4
Area 120 m²
house duplex of the Fishing line. The total area is 120sq m. Inside the state from the build…
€74,018
2 room house in Donetsk Oblast, Ukraine
2 room house
Donetsk Oblast, Ukraine
Rooms 2
Area 60 m²
1/2 houses. The house is in good condition. Light, gas, water in the house. The built-up str…
€52,192
3 room house in Donetsk Oblast, Ukraine
3 room house
Donetsk Oblast, Ukraine
Rooms 3
Area 90 m²
Strong house, good condition, light, gas, water in the house, well, home buildings. Built-up…
€74,018
House in Donetsk Oblast, Ukraine
House
Donetsk Oblast, Ukraine
House for demolition in the Suvorov district of Odessa on the Shevchenko-3 post. Dobrovolsky…
€18,979
1 room apartment in Donetsk Oblast, Ukraine
1 room apartment
Donetsk Oblast, Ukraine
Rooms 1
Area 90 m²
Dorm room. Residential condition. In walking distance supermarket, shops, park, sea. Conveni…
€8,066
4 room house in Donetsk Oblast, Ukraine
4 room house
Donetsk Oblast, Ukraine
Rooms 4
Area 160 m²
On the site 2 houses of which 1 guest house 60 sq.m. Expensive and high-quality repairs. The…
€208,769
5 room house in Donetsk Oblast, Ukraine
5 room house
Donetsk Oblast, Ukraine
Rooms 5
Area 110 m²
House in the village, not cottages. All communications in the house. 15 acres of land. Built…
€33,213
3 room house in Donetsk Oblast, Ukraine
3 room house
Donetsk Oblast, Ukraine
Rooms 3
Area 100 m²
The house is in residential condition. All communications in the house. On the site there is…
€25,147
House in Donetsk Oblast, Ukraine
House
Donetsk Oblast, Ukraine
Rooms 1
Area 20 m²
The site is fenced. Light brought to the house, water on the site, Not far from the central …
€4,270
4 room house in Donetsk Oblast, Ukraine
4 room house
Donetsk Oblast, Ukraine
Rooms 4
Area 98 m²
The house is in residential condition. All communications in the house. Asphalt street
€34,637
3 room house in Donetsk Oblast, Ukraine
3 room house
Donetsk Oblast, Ukraine
Rooms 3
Area 220 m²
A good house on the Dry Estuary. The house has made modern repairs in light colors, + attic
€123,364
2 room house with yard in Donetsk Oblast, Ukraine
2 room house with yard
Donetsk Oblast, Ukraine
Rooms 2
Area 54 m²
The house is in residential condition. All amenities, gas heating, in the bedroom warm floor…
€24,673
2 room house with basement in Donetsk Oblast, Ukraine
2 room house with basement
Donetsk Oblast, Ukraine
Rooms 2
Area 60 m²
The house is insulated from the outside with foam. The house has all the amenities: bath, to…
€32,264
6 room house with swimming pool, with bath house in Donetsk Oblast, Ukraine
6 room house with swimming pool, with bath house
Donetsk Oblast, Ukraine
Rooms 6
Area 300 m²
2 houses on the plot - the main 300 sq.m. and the guest 150sq.m. 2019 built. Functional layo…
€521,923
4 room house in Donetsk Oblast, Ukraine
4 room house
Donetsk Oblast, Ukraine
Rooms 4
Area 120 m²
The house is 2 floors, 3 levels, good condition, MPO, there is a garage, asphalt entrance, b…
€17,271
7 room house in Donetsk Oblast, Ukraine
7 room house
Donetsk Oblast, Ukraine
Rooms 7
Area 84 m²
The house has all communications, gas, water, light, Internet, house. phone. Only 10 acres w…
€29,417
2 room apartment in Donetsk Oblast, Ukraine
2 room apartment
Donetsk Oblast, Ukraine
Rooms 2
Area 48 m²
apartment, with good renovations Separate entrance. Insulated walls. The house is about 5 ye…
€25,622
3 room house with air conditioning in Donetsk Oblast, Ukraine
3 room house with air conditioning
Donetsk Oblast, Ukraine
Rooms 3
Area 53 m²
The house is divided into 2 halves, which is convenient for delivery both daily and long-ter…
€50,294
1 room apartment with elevator in Donetsk Oblast, Ukraine
1 room apartment with elevator
Donetsk Oblast, Ukraine
Rooms 1
Area 34 m²
Author's ZhK. Apartment for sale with furniture and appliances, dressing room. Closed area, …
€42,703
2 room apartment with gaurded area in Donetsk Oblast, Ukraine
2 room apartment with gaurded area
Donetsk Oblast, Ukraine
Rooms 2
Area 66 m²
Author's ZhK. Apartment with sea view, good repair, separate rooms, built-in kitchen. Closed…
€76,865
3 room house in Donetsk Oblast, Ukraine
3 room house
Donetsk Oblast, Ukraine
Rooms 3
Area 80 m²
Velikodolinskoe St. Stepnaya, house 80 m. 3 room .20 + 18 + 12 kitchen 9 m. T/v 10 m. AGV wa…
€26,571

Properties features in Donetsk Oblast, Ukraine

