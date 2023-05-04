Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Ukraine
  3. Odesa Oblast
  4. Odeskiy rayon
  5. Dalnyc Rural Council

Residential properties for sale in Dalnyc Rural Council, Ukraine

7 properties total found
9 room house in Sanzhiika, Ukraine
9 room house
Sanzhiika, Ukraine
Rooms 11
Area 700 m²
Floor 1/3
€ 542,066
9 room house in Sanzhiika, Ukraine
9 room house
Sanzhiika, Ukraine
Rooms 12
Area 1 000 m²
Floor 1/3
€ 180,689
3 room house in Sanzhiika, Ukraine
3 room house
Sanzhiika, Ukraine
Rooms 3
Area 112 m²
Floor 1/2
€ 76,793
4 room house in Hrybivka, Ukraine
4 room house
Hrybivka, Ukraine
Rooms 4
Area 380 m²
Floor 1/2
€ 396,611
4 room house in Sanzhiika, Ukraine
4 room house
Sanzhiika, Ukraine
Rooms 4
Area 156 m²
Floor 1/2
€ 108,413
5 room house in Sanzhiika, Ukraine
5 room house
Sanzhiika, Ukraine
Rooms 5
Area 330 m²
Floor 1/2
€ 271,033
9 room house in Sanzhiika, Ukraine
9 room house
Sanzhiika, Ukraine
Rooms 11
Area 700 m²
Floor 1/3
€ 542,066

Properties features in Dalnyc Rural Council, Ukraine

with mountain view
with sea view
with swimming pool
cheap
luxury
Realting.com
Go

© 2018 - 2023 Realting.com

International Real Estate Platform

Rating 4.9 / 5:
982 votes
Visa
Visa Secure
MasterCard
MasterCard Check
Belkart
Belkart Pass
Apple Pay
G Pay
BePaid
Mir