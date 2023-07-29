Show property on map Show properties list
Multi-Family Homes and Duplexes for Sale in Istanbul, Turkey

Ueskuedar
7
Bueyuekcekmece
5
Eyuepsultan
5
Sisli
5
Arnavutkoey
4
Kuecuekcekmece
4
Pendik
4
Zeytinburnu
4
193 properties total found
Duplex 3 bedrooms in Sisli, Turkey
Duplex 3 bedrooms
Sisli, Turkey
Rooms 4
Bathrooms count 3
Area 200 m²
Number of floors 7
Modern Design Apartments Close to All Amenities in Istanbul. Luxury apartments in Istanbul a…
€ 829,000
Duplex 5 bedrooms in Marmara Region, Turkey
Duplex 5 bedrooms
Marmara Region, Turkey
Rooms 6
Bathrooms count 3
Area 252 m²
Number of floors 15
Apartments in Bahcesehir Istanbul with Modern Design. Apartments are located in the heart of…
€ 648,000
Duplex 4 bedrooms in Marmara Region, Turkey
Duplex 4 bedrooms
Marmara Region, Turkey
Rooms 5
Bathrooms count 2
Area 234 m²
Number of floors 15
Apartments in Bahcesehir Istanbul with Modern Design. Apartments are located in the heart of…
€ 635,000
Duplex 4 bedrooms in Marmara Region, Turkey
Duplex 4 bedrooms
Marmara Region, Turkey
Rooms 5
Bathrooms count 2
Area 217 m²
Number of floors 12
Smart Apartments in a Secure Complex in Beylikduzu Istanbul. Luxury apartments are located i…
€ 335,000
Duplex 2 bedrooms in Beyoglu, Turkey
Duplex 2 bedrooms
Beyoglu, Turkey
Rooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 221 m²
Number of floors 9
Apartments in Beyoglu Istanbul with Modern City Concept. Apartments are located in Beyoglu, …
€ 880,000
Duplex 2 bedrooms in Merkez Mahallesi, Turkey
Duplex 2 bedrooms
Merkez Mahallesi, Turkey
Rooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 90 m²
Floor 1/9
Apartments in Istanbul a Few Minutes Distance to E-5 Highway. New Turkey apartments are loca…
€ 370,000
Duplex 3 bedrooms in Marmara Region, Turkey
Duplex 3 bedrooms
Marmara Region, Turkey
Rooms 4
Bathrooms count 2
Area 193 m²
Number of floors 25
Charming Apartments for Sale in Unique Location of Istanbul. Modernly designed apartments fo…
€ 656,000
Duplex 2 bedrooms in Marmara Region, Turkey
Duplex 2 bedrooms
Marmara Region, Turkey
Rooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 192 m²
Number of floors 25
Charming Apartments for Sale in Unique Location of Istanbul. Modernly designed apartments fo…
€ 566,000
Duplex 6 bedrooms in Marmara Region, Turkey
Duplex 6 bedrooms
Marmara Region, Turkey
Rooms 7
Bathrooms count 6
Area 348 m²
Number of floors 6
Uskudar Apartments with Bosphorus and Maiden’s Tower Views. Luxury apartments for sale are i…
€ 1,235,000
Duplex 5 bedrooms in Bakirkoey, Turkey
Duplex 5 bedrooms
Bakirkoey, Turkey
Rooms 7
Bathrooms count 4
Area 719 m²
Number of floors 17
Key Ready Real Estate with Sea View in Bakırköy Istanbul. Real estate for sale are located i…
€ 5,750,000
Duplex 4 bedrooms in Bakirkoey, Turkey
Duplex 4 bedrooms
Bakirkoey, Turkey
Rooms 6
Bathrooms count 3
Area 613 m²
Number of floors 17
Key Ready Real Estate with Sea View in Bakırköy Istanbul. Real estate for sale are located i…
€ 4,495,000
Duplex 3 bedrooms in Marmara Region, Turkey
Duplex 3 bedrooms
Marmara Region, Turkey
Rooms 4
Bathrooms count 2
Area 190 m²
Number of floors 5
New Flats with Lake and Sea Views in İstanbul. The flats are located in Büyükçekmece, close …
€ 440,000
Duplex 4 bedrooms in Marmara Region, Turkey
Duplex 4 bedrooms
Marmara Region, Turkey
Rooms 6
Bathrooms count 1
Area 255 m²
Number of floors 16
Istanbul Apartments Close to All Amenities in Maltepe. Istanbul apartments for sale are loca…
€ 929,000
Duplex 5 bedrooms in Marmara Region, Turkey
Duplex 5 bedrooms
Marmara Region, Turkey
Rooms 6
Bathrooms count 3
Area 561 m²
Number of floors 10
Luxury Real Estate in Istanbul Turkey with Infinity Pool. Ultra-luxury real estate is locate…
€ 7,905,000
Duplex 4 bedrooms in Marmara Region, Turkey
Duplex 4 bedrooms
Marmara Region, Turkey
Rooms 5
Bathrooms count 5
Area 505 m²
Number of floors 7
Apartments Istanbul in an Elite Complex with Rich Features. Apartments for sale are located …
€ 3,340,000
Duplex 5 bedrooms in Marmara Region, Turkey
Duplex 5 bedrooms
Marmara Region, Turkey
Rooms 6
Bathrooms count 5
Area 514 m²
Number of floors 7
Apartments Istanbul in an Elite Complex with Rich Features. Apartments for sale are located …
€ 3,120,000
Duplex 5 bedrooms in Marmara Region, Turkey
Duplex 5 bedrooms
Marmara Region, Turkey
Rooms 7
Bathrooms count 2
Area 270 m²
Floor 5/5
Flats in a Family-Friendly Boutique Complex in Istanbul. Real estate in Istanbul is located …
€ 413,000
Duplex 4 bedrooms in Tomtom Mahallesi, Turkey
Duplex 4 bedrooms
Tomtom Mahallesi, Turkey
Rooms 5
Bathrooms count 2
Area 223 m²
Number of floors 5
Chic Investment Flats in Istanbul Beyoglu Close to Sea. Italian-style apartments are located…
€ 1,035,000
Duplex 3 bedrooms in Sultanbeyli, Turkey
Duplex 3 bedrooms
Sultanbeyli, Turkey
Rooms 4
Bathrooms count 2
Area 206 m²
Number of floors 10
Flats in Istanbul Sultanbeyli Close to the Airport and Amenities. The flats for sale are loc…
€ 396,000
Duplex 3 bedrooms in Avcilar, Turkey
Duplex 3 bedrooms
Avcilar, Turkey
Rooms 5
Bathrooms count 2
Area 135 m²
Floor 5/5
Istanbul Apartments Close to the Main Street in Avcilar. Apartments for sale are located in …
€ 152,000
Duplex 2 bedrooms in Sisli, Turkey
Duplex 2 bedrooms
Sisli, Turkey
Rooms 3
Bathrooms count 1
Area 82 m²
Number of floors 5
Turnkey Properties Close to Social Amenities in Istanbul. Contemporary designed ready-to-mov…
€ 422,000
Duplex 4 bedrooms in Marmara Region, Turkey
Duplex 4 bedrooms
Marmara Region, Turkey
Rooms 6
Bathrooms count 2
Area 260 m²
Number of floors 3
Properties in a Luxury Complex Near Sea in Beylikduzu Istanbul. Newly built properties are l…
€ 382,000
Duplex 5 bedrooms in Arnavutkoey, Turkey
Duplex 5 bedrooms
Arnavutkoey, Turkey
Rooms 6
Bathrooms count 4
Area 206 m²
Floor 3/3
Duplex Flat Near the Istanbul Airport in Arnavutkoy. The flat for sale in Istanbul is situat…
€ 127,000
Duplex 6 bedrooms in Marmara Region, Turkey
Duplex 6 bedrooms
Marmara Region, Turkey
Rooms 7
Bathrooms count 2
Area 335 m²
Number of floors 4
Modern Real Estate in a Luxury Complex in Beylikduzu Istanbul. Newly built real estate is lo…
€ 899,000
Duplex 7 bedrooms in Marmara Region, Turkey
Duplex 7 bedrooms
Marmara Region, Turkey
Rooms 9
Bathrooms count 2
Area 380 m²
Number of floors 4
Modern Real Estate in a Luxury Complex in Beylikduzu Istanbul. Newly built real estate is lo…
€ 714,000
Duplex 5 bedrooms in Marmara Region, Turkey
Duplex 5 bedrooms
Marmara Region, Turkey
Rooms 7
Bathrooms count 2
Area 335 m²
Number of floors 4
Modern Real Estate in a Luxury Complex in Beylikduzu Istanbul. Newly built real estate is lo…
€ 692,000
Duplex 3 bedrooms in Marmara Region, Turkey
Duplex 3 bedrooms
Marmara Region, Turkey
Rooms 5
Bathrooms count 2
Area 240 m²
Number of floors 4
Modern Real Estate in a Luxury Complex in Beylikduzu Istanbul. Newly built real estate is lo…
€ 503,000
Duplex 4 bedrooms in Marmara Region, Turkey
Duplex 4 bedrooms
Marmara Region, Turkey
Rooms 5
Bathrooms count 2
Area 216 m²
Number of floors 12
Spacious and Stylish Luxe Real Estate in Beylikduzu Istanbul. The real estate is situated in…
€ 449,000
Duplex 3 bedrooms in Marmara Region, Turkey
Duplex 3 bedrooms
Marmara Region, Turkey
Rooms 4
Bathrooms count 2
Area 184 m²
Number of floors 12
Spacious and Stylish Luxe Real Estate in Beylikduzu Istanbul. The real estate is situated in…
€ 427,000
Duplex 2 bedrooms in Marmara Region, Turkey
Duplex 2 bedrooms
Marmara Region, Turkey
Rooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 141 m²
Number of floors 12
Spacious and Stylish Luxe Real Estate in Beylikduzu Istanbul. The real estate is situated in…
€ 333,000

Properties features in Istanbul, Turkey

with mountain view
with sea view
with swimming pool
cheap
luxury
