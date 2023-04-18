Show property on map Show properties list
Property for sale in Palma de Mallorca, Spain

5 properties total found
5 room housein Palma de Mallorca, Spain
5 room house
Palma de Mallorca, Spain
12 Number of rooms 7 bath 650 m² 4/4 Floor
€ 6,900,000
€ 6,900,000
2 room apartmentin Palma de Mallorca, Spain
2 room apartment
Palma de Mallorca, Spain
3 Number of rooms 2 bath 204 m² 3/3 Floor
€ 1,350,000
€ 1,350,000
4 room apartmentin Palma de Mallorca, Spain
4 room apartment
Palma de Mallorca, Spain
5 Number of rooms 2 bath 208 m² Number of floors 3
€ 850,000
€ 850,000
3 room apartmentin Palma de Mallorca, Spain
3 room apartment
Palma de Mallorca, Spain
4 Number of rooms 2 bath 300 m² 3/3 Floor
€ 2,445,000
€ 2,445,000
1 room apartmentin Palma de Mallorca, Spain
1 room apartment
Palma de Mallorca, Spain
2 Number of rooms 1 bath 66 m² 1/3 Floor
€ 455,000
€ 455,000

Properties features in Palma de Mallorca, Spain

Buying property in Palma de Mallorca at the best prices

Palma de Mallorca is one of the most famous resort regions not only in Spain, but on the entire Mediterranean Sea. It has mild climate all year-round, clean and well-maintained beaches and picturesque landscapes. Real estate in Palma de Mallorca is in high demand among luxury holidays lovers.

What is the price of property in Palma de Mallorca

You can buy houses, villas and apartments in Palma de Mallorca starting from 120,000 €. The most affordable accommodations are small studios in moderate distance from the beach. Spacious apartments cost from 250,000 to 600,000 €. Houses and villas start from 300,000 €. The cost of housing you want to buy depends on the square meters, distance from the sea, design and architecture. The island has many elegant mansions built according to individual projects. The price of property in Palma de Mallorca is one of the highest in all of Spain.

Who might be interested in property in Palma de Mallorca?

Real estate in Palma de Mallorca is suitable for both young people and families with children. The island has a water park, golf courses, yacht clubs, cafes and restaurants with excellent service. The city has a coastline of 500 km. There are a lot of entertaining activities for all tastes and well-developed infrastructure. It is an ideal place for those who enjoy diverse and eventful vacations.

Property in Palma de Mallorca is suitable both for residence and profitable investments. Profitability from renting out properties can reach up to 5%.

