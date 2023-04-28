Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Spain
  3. Valencian Community
  4. Alacant Alicante
  5. Denia
  6. Houses

Houses for sale in Denia, Spain

House To archive
Clear all
164 properties total found
Bungalow 3 bedrooms in Denia, Spain
Bungalow 3 bedrooms
Denia, Spain
2 bath 70 m²
€ 255,000
Bungalow 2 bedrooms in Denia, Spain
Bungalow 2 bedrooms
Denia, Spain
2 bath 66 m²
€ 199,000
Villa 3 room villa in Denia, Spain
Villa 3 room villa
Denia, Spain
3 bath
€ 375,000
Villa 3 room villa in Denia, Spain
Villa 3 room villa
Denia, Spain
2 bath 148 m²
€ 550,000
Villa 3 room villa in Denia, Spain
Villa 3 room villa
Denia, Spain
3 bath 155 m²
€ 550,000
Villa 3 room villa in Denia, Spain
Villa 3 room villa
Denia, Spain
2 bath 92 m²
€ 199,000
Villa 4 room villa in Denia, Spain
Villa 4 room villa
Denia, Spain
3 bath 180 m²
€ 419,000
Villa 3 room villa in Denia, Spain
Villa 3 room villa
Denia, Spain
2 bath 135 m²
€ 419,000
3 room townhouse in Denia, Spain
3 room townhouse
Denia, Spain
2 bath 100 m²
€ 159,000
Villa 3 room villa in Denia, Spain
Villa 3 room villa
Denia, Spain
3 bath 160 m²
€ 900,000
Villa 3 room villa in Denia, Spain
Villa 3 room villa
Denia, Spain
2 bath 130 m²
€ 685,000
Villa 4 room villa in Denia, Spain
Villa 4 room villa
Denia, Spain
3 bath 200 m²
€ 310,000
Villa 4 room villa in Denia, Spain
Villa 4 room villa
Denia, Spain
3 bath 212 m²
€ 890,000
3 room townhouse in Denia, Spain
3 room townhouse
Denia, Spain
3 bath 116 m²
€ 431,000
Villa 3 room villa in Denia, Spain
Villa 3 room villa
Denia, Spain
2 bath 480 m²
€ 1,450,000
Luxury villa in La Sella, Pedreguer, Costa Blanca Fantastic home located in a privileged env…
Villa 3 room villa in Denia, Spain
Villa 3 room villa
Denia, Spain
3 bath 294 m²
€ 940,000
Exclusive villa in La Sella Golf, Denia, Costa Blanca A magnificent home in a private urbani…
Villa 3 room villa in Denia, Spain
Villa 3 room villa
Denia, Spain
2 bath 170 m²
€ 310,000
Semi-detached villas in Gata de Gorgos, Altea, Costa Blanca A residential consisting of 8 se…
Villa 3 room villa in Denia, Spain
Villa 3 room villa
Denia, Spain
2 bath 129 m²
€ 369,000
Villas for sale in Denia, Costa Blanca In this residential we have 2 types of villas availab…
4 room house in Denia, Spain
4 room house
Denia, Spain
200 m²
€ 310,000
4 room house in Denia, Spain
4 room house
Denia, Spain
180 m²
€ 419,000
3 room house in Denia, Spain
3 room house
Denia, Spain
135 m²
€ 419,000
Villa 4 room villa in Denia, Spain
Villa 4 room villa
Denia, Spain
4 bath 373 m²
€ 1,125,000
Exclusive villa in Denia, Alicante, Costa Blanca A modern design house with a total construc…
Villa 3 room villa in Denia, Spain
Villa 3 room villa
Denia, Spain
2 bath 213 m²
€ 825,000
One floor villa in Denia, Costa Blanca The house has 3 bedrooms and 2 bathrooms distributed …
Villa 3 room villa in Denia, Spain
Villa 3 room villa
Denia, Spain
3 bath 211 m²
€ 799,000
Villa for sale in Denia, Costa Blanca The house is located in a residential area at the foot…
3 room townhouse in Denia, Spain
3 room townhouse
Denia, Spain
2 bath 72 m²
€ 224,500
Bungalow for sale - one-storey house with 2 own entrances - located in a quiet residential a…
Villa 3 room villa in Denia, Spain
Villa 3 room villa
Denia, Spain
2 bath 111 m²
€ 295,000
Villa 4 room villa in Denia, Spain
Villa 4 room villa
Denia, Spain
5 bath 873 m²
€ 1,400,000
Contemporary villa located in a quiet, very private and privileged residential area, with im…
3 room house in Denia, Spain
3 room house
Denia, Spain
4 Number of rooms 2 bath 110 m² Number of floors 1
€ 295,000
On sale is a new villa in the city of Denia in the elite area of El Verzhe. It is located in…
Villa 4 room villa in Denia, Spain
Villa 4 room villa
Denia, Spain
3 bath 295 m²
€ 1,690,000
Extraordinarily beautiful and elegant villa, located in a quiet, very private and privileged…
Villa 9 room villa in Denia, Spain
Villa 9 room villa
Denia, Spain
10 bath 1 367 m²
€ 3,500,000
Sea view!& middot; Prestigious urbanization with round-the-clock private security. Impressiv…
Realting.com
Go

© 2018 - 2023 Realting.com

International Real Estate Platform

Rating 4.9 / 5:
982 votes
Visa
Visa Secure
MasterCard
MasterCard Check
Belkart
Belkart Pass
Apple Pay
G Pay
BePaid
Mir