Apartments for sale in Costa del Garraf, Spain

3 room apartment with terrace in Costa del Garraf, Spain
3 room apartment with terrace
Costa del Garraf, Spain
Rooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 90 m²
Apartment in the Els Kanyars area of Casteldefels. Barcelona is 20 km away, the dista…
€419,000
3 room apartment with air conditioning, with terrace in Costa del Garraf, Spain
3 room apartment with air conditioning, with terrace
Costa del Garraf, Spain
Rooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 182 m²
Atico with a large terrace in the first line of the sea in the city of Castelde fels …
€639,500
3 room apartment with air conditioning, with terrace in Costa del Garraf, Spain
3 room apartment with air conditioning, with terrace
Costa del Garraf, Spain
Rooms 3
Bathrooms count 3
Area 156 m²
Atico with a large terrace in the Els Cañars district of Castelde fel. distance to Ba…
€550,000
3 room apartment with air conditioning in Costa del Garraf, Spain
3 room apartment with air conditioning
Costa del Garraf, Spain
Rooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 95 m²
Apartment in the second line of the sea in Gav amar. The distance to Barcelona city ce…
€595,000

