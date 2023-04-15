Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Spain
  3. Valencian Community
  4. Costa Calida
  5. Apartments for sale

Apartments for sale in Costa Calida, Spain

Apartment To archive
Clear all
13 properties total found
3 room apartmentin Costa Calida, Spain
3 room apartment
Costa Calida, Spain
3 Number of rooms 2 bath 108 m²
€ 149,000
2 room apartmentin Costa Calida, Spain
2 room apartment
Costa Calida, Spain
2 Number of rooms 2 bath 64 m²
€ 132,950
3 room apartmentin Costa Calida, Spain
3 room apartment
Costa Calida, Spain
3 Number of rooms 2 bath 90 m²
€ 145,000
2 room apartmentin Costa Calida, Spain
2 room apartment
Costa Calida, Spain
2 Number of rooms 2 bath 78 m²
€ 189,900
3 room apartmentin Costa Calida, Spain
3 room apartment
Costa Calida, Spain
3 Number of rooms 2 bath 123 m²
€ 169,000
3 room apartmentin Costa Calida, Spain
3 room apartment
Costa Calida, Spain
3 Number of rooms 2 bath 122 m²
€ 159,000
2 room apartmentin Costa Calida, Spain
2 room apartment
Costa Calida, Spain
2 Number of rooms 2 bath 76 m²
€ 179,000
3 room apartmentin Costa Calida, Spain
3 room apartment
Costa Calida, Spain
3 Number of rooms 2 bath 100 m²
€ 174,000
3 room apartmentin Costa Calida, Spain
3 room apartment
Costa Calida, Spain
3 Number of rooms 2 bath 109 m²
€ 199,950
2 room apartmentin Costa Calida, Spain
2 room apartment
Costa Calida, Spain
2 Number of rooms 2 bath 79 m²
€ 159,000
3 room apartmentin Costa Calida, Spain
3 room apartment
Costa Calida, Spain
3 Number of rooms 2 bath 92 m²
€ 159,000
2 room apartmentin Costa Calida, Spain
2 room apartment
Costa Calida, Spain
2 Number of rooms 2 bath 78 m²
€ 159,000
3 room apartmentin Costa Calida, Spain
3 room apartment
Costa Calida, Spain
3 Number of rooms 2 bath 82 m²
€ 155,000

Properties features in Costa Calida, Spain

with mountain view
with sea view
with swimming pool
with lake view
cheap
luxury
Realting.com
Go

© 2018 - 2023 Realting.com

International Real Estate Platform

Rating 4.9 / 5:
982 votes
Visa
Visa Secure
MasterCard
MasterCard Check
Belkart
Belkart Pass
Apple Pay
G Pay
BePaid
Mir