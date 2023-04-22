Apartments for sale in Novi Sad, Serbia

Show property on map Show properties list
2 room apartment in Novi Sad City, Serbia
2 room apartment
Novi Sad City, Serbia
3 Number of rooms 2 bath 65 m² 1 Floor
€ 155,856
1 room apartment in Novi Sad City, Serbia
1 room apartment
Novi Sad City, Serbia
2 Number of rooms 1 bath 46 m² 1 Floor
€ 114,380
1 room apartment in Novi Sad City, Serbia
1 room apartment
Novi Sad City, Serbia
2 Number of rooms 1 bath 46 m² 1 Floor
€ 114,125
1 room apartment in Novi Sad City, Serbia
1 room apartment
Novi Sad City, Serbia
2 Number of rooms 1 bath 45 m² 1 Floor
€ 112,830
1 room apartment in Novi Sad City, Serbia
1 room apartment
Novi Sad City, Serbia
2 Number of rooms 1 bath 46 m² 1 Floor
€ 114,050
2 room apartment in Novi Sad City, Serbia
2 room apartment
Novi Sad City, Serbia
3 Number of rooms 1 bath 65 m² 3/5 Floor
€ 195,000
Two bedroom apartment. The apartment is for sale fully furnished. It comes with dedicated pa…
Multilevel apartments 3 bedrooms in Novi Sad City, Serbia
Multilevel apartments 3 bedrooms
Novi Sad City, Serbia
4 Number of rooms 2 bath 96 m² 5/6 Floor
€ 200,000
Two level apartment on the top floor of a quality residential building in a quiet street nea…
1 room apartment in Novi Sad City, Serbia
1 room apartment
Novi Sad City, Serbia
2 Number of rooms 1 bath 39 m² 2 Floor
€ 110,000
One bedroom apartment located in a building near Danube river. It is oriented towards the so…
1 room apartment in Novi Sad City, Serbia
1 room apartment
Novi Sad City, Serbia
2 Number of rooms 1 bath 48 m² 4 Floor
€ 125,000
One bedroom apartment in the city center in a quiet street. The building in which the apartm…
2 room apartment in Novi Sad City, Serbia
2 room apartment
Novi Sad City, Serbia
3 Number of rooms 2 bath 87 m² 2 Floor
€ 147,900
The apartment is located in a quiet street, in a building with a small number of apartments.…

