Houses for sale in Western Administrative Okrug, Russia

2 room housein Western Administrative Okrug, Russia
2 room house
Western Administrative Okrug, Russia
2 Number of rooms 44 m² Number of floors 17
€ 316,073
5 room housein Western Administrative Okrug, Russia
5 room house
Western Administrative Okrug, Russia
5 Number of rooms 140 m² Number of floors 14
€ 503,988
For sale apartment for a large family, you can make 4 bedrooms. Dear repairs, furniture and …
2 room housein Western Administrative Okrug, Russia
2 room house
Western Administrative Okrug, Russia
2 Number of rooms 77 m² Number of floors 20
€ 388,791
For sale a beautiful, spacious one-bedroom apartment with very high-quality repairs in an en…
5 room housein Western Administrative Okrug, Russia
5 room house
Western Administrative Okrug, Russia
5 Number of rooms 120 m² Number of floors 20
€ 1,022,376
The most beautiful view!For sale is a video apartment in the LCD business class West Port in…
4 room housein Western Administrative Okrug, Russia
4 room house
Western Administrative Okrug, Russia
4 Number of rooms 235 m² Number of floors 26
€ 849,580
A beautiful apartment in Kuntsevo LCD is offered to your attention. Repair made of high qual…
4 room housein Western Administrative Okrug, Russia
4 room house
Western Administrative Okrug, Russia
4 Number of rooms 122 m² Number of floors 13
€ 863,836
One of the best houses in Krylatsky. Stepwise availability to the park area. Closed and prot…
3 room housein Western Administrative Okrug, Russia
3 room house
Western Administrative Okrug, Russia
3 Number of rooms 119 m² Number of floors 31
€ 1,051,175
Exclusive. Apartment with a completely new turnkey repair! Repair will end in about a week, …
Housein Western Administrative Okrug, Russia
House
Western Administrative Okrug, Russia
60 m² Number of floors 22
€ 523,125
For sale 2 bedroom apartment of 60.7 square meters in the unique premium complex "SPIRES Cit…
3 room housein Western Administrative Okrug, Russia
3 room house
Western Administrative Okrug, Russia
3 Number of rooms 104 m² Number of floors 11
€ 802,738
For sale 3 bedroom apartment of 104.2 sq. M. in the unique premium complex "SPRES City Resid…
4 room housein Western Administrative Okrug, Russia
4 room house
Western Administrative Okrug, Russia
4 Number of rooms 143 m² Number of floors 11
€ 1,072,744
For sale 4-room apartment of 143.1 sq. M. in the unique premium complex "SPIRES City Residen…
Housein Western Administrative Okrug, Russia
House
Western Administrative Okrug, Russia
1 Number of rooms 45 m² Number of floors 25
€ 319,672
For sale 1-room apartment of 45.5 square meters in the unique premium complex "SPIRES City R…
Housein Western Administrative Okrug, Russia
House
Western Administrative Okrug, Russia
200 m² Number of floors 1
€ 8,207,807
For sale we offer a house with an area of 200 kV.m. located on a land plot of 2054 square me…
3 room housein Western Administrative Okrug, Russia
3 room house
Western Administrative Okrug, Russia
3 Number of rooms 112 m² Number of floors 17
€ 675,524
An outdoor apartment is offered in an ecologically clean area, LCD Nostalgia, next to the pa…
4 room housein Western Administrative Okrug, Russia
4 room house
Western Administrative Okrug, Russia
4 Number of rooms 232 m² Number of floors 25
€ 900,698
A beautiful four-room apartment in the Kuntsevo residential complex is offered for sale. Qua…

