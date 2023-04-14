Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Russia
  3. Volga Federal District
  4. Houses

Houses for sale in Saratov Oblast, Russia

Ust-Kurdyumskoe selskoe poselenie
2
Engels
1
Krasnoyarskoe selskoe poselenie
1
Saratov
1
6 properties total found
Cottagein Ust-Kurdyum, Russia
Cottage
Ust-Kurdyum, Russia
100 m² 1 Floor
Price on request
For salecountry house in the center of the most actively developing with. Ust-Kurdum. House …
Cottagein Ust-Kurdyum, Russia
Cottage
Ust-Kurdyum, Russia
4 221 m² 3 Floor
Price on request
For sale 3-storey brick cottage in the village of Ust-Kurdum, with a total area of 422.1 squ…
Cottagein Engels, Russia
Cottage
Engels, Russia
260 m² 3 Floor
Price on request
For sale 3-level cottage 240 square meters.m. located in an environmentally friendly area of…
Cottagein Saratov, Russia
Cottage
Saratov, Russia
600 m² 4 Floor
Price on request
For sale brick cottage with an area of 600 square meters.m. on the street. Stolypin / 3rd St…
Cottagein Generalskoe, Russia
Cottage
Generalskoe, Russia
745 m² 2 Floor
Price on request
For sale cottage in ancient picturesque the village of General (19 km. from g. Engels and …
Housein Saratov, Russia
House
Saratov, Russia
100 m² Number of floors 2
€ 101,259
For sale a stylish, modern house for decoration on the Volga with its coastal zone. Quiet, c…

