Houses for sale in Pudostskoe selskoe poselenie, Russia

5 properties total found
3 room housein Pudostskoe selskoe poselenie, Russia
3 room house
Pudostskoe selskoe poselenie, Russia
3 Number of rooms 89 m² 1/1 Floor
€ 114,490
In the village of Sokkolovo, near Gatchina, a solid house for a large family with a master o…
2 room housein Pudostskoe selskoe poselenie, Russia
2 room house
Pudostskoe selskoe poselenie, Russia
2 Number of rooms 65 m² 1/2 Floor
€ 42,653
A cozy cottage is offered for sale 2 km from Gatchina massif Korpikovo SNT '' Railwayman''.&…
2 room housein Pudost, Russia
2 room house
Pudost, Russia
2 Number of rooms 63 m² 1/1 Floor
€ 40,408
3 room cottagein Pudostskoe selskoe poselenie, Russia
3 room cottage
Pudostskoe selskoe poselenie, Russia
3 Number of rooms 116 m² 1/2 Floor
€ 122,167
An excellent winter house for sale, the foundation is concrete piles of the wall-sip panel …
3 room housein Myza-Ivanovka, Russia
3 room house
Myza-Ivanovka, Russia
3 Number of rooms 112 m² 1/2 Floor
€ 117,147
In a cozy village with developed infrastructure and picturesque nature, a wonderful, warm ho…

