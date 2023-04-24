Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Russia
  3. Central Federal District
  4. Novomoskovsky Administrative Okrug
  5. poselenie Voskresenskoe
  6. Apartments for sale

Apartments for sale in poselenie Voskresenskoe, Russia

4 properties total found
1 room apartment in poselenie Voskresenskoe, Russia
1 room apartment
poselenie Voskresenskoe, Russia
1 Number of rooms 23 m² 6/15 Floor
€ 79,110
PASSING OF MOSCOW Residential complex is a comfort project of the + class in the new Moscow…
1 room apartment in poselenie Voskresenskoe, Russia
1 room apartment
poselenie Voskresenskoe, Russia
1 Number of rooms 18 m² 2/17 Floor
€ 56,305
PASSING OF MOSCOW Residential complex is a comfort project of the + class in the new Moscow…
1 room apartment in poselenie Voskresenskoe, Russia
1 room apartment
poselenie Voskresenskoe, Russia
1 Number of rooms 27 m²
€ 94,600
RIALTORS ASK ONLY ON THE AVAILABILITY OF REAL BUYS!!! Studio apartment, 27m2, in the LCD Mo…
2 room apartment in poselenie Voskresenskoe, Russia
2 room apartment
poselenie Voskresenskoe, Russia
2 Number of rooms 52 m² 11/15 Floor
€ 154,900
For sale 2-room apartment with excellent repairs and convenient layout. All furniture and ap…

