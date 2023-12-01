Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Residential
  3. Russia
  4. Lobnya
  5. Houses

Houses for sale in Lobnya, Russia

House To archive
Clear all
4 properties total found
4 room house with double glazed windows, with central heating, with parking in Lobnya, Russia
4 room house with double glazed windows, with central heating, with parking
Lobnya, Russia
Rooms 4
Bathrooms count 3
Area 153 m²
Number of floors 2
€168,000
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
AVANGARD
Languages: English, Русский, Deutsch
4 room house with double glazed windows, with central heating, with surveillance security system in Lobnya, Russia
4 room house with double glazed windows, with central heating, with surveillance security system
Lobnya, Russia
Rooms 4
Bathrooms count 3
Area 153 m²
Number of floors 2
€190,000
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
AVANGARD
Languages: English, Русский, Deutsch
4 room house with double glazed windows, with furniture, with appliances in Lobnya, Russia
4 room house with double glazed windows, with furniture, with appliances
Lobnya, Russia
Rooms 5
Area 150 m²
Number of floors 2
€132,621
Leave a request
7 room house with продажа, house, with недвижимость in Lobnya, Russia
7 room house with продажа, house, with недвижимость
Lobnya, Russia
Rooms 10
Bathrooms count 4
Area 1 500 m²
Number of floors 3
A unique mansion in the cottage village "Azur Coast" is sold. The total area of the house is…
€3,21M
Leave a request

Properties features in Lobnya, Russia

with sea view
with swimming pool
with mountain view
cheap
luxury
Realting.com
Go

© 2018 - 2023 Realting.com

International Real Estate Platform

Rating 4.9 / 5:
992 votes
Visa
Visa Secure
MasterCard
MasterCard Check
Belkart
Belkart Pass
Apple Pay
G Pay
BePaid
Mir