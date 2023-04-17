Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Russia
  3. Central Federal District
  4. Krasnogorsky District
  5. Krasnogorsk
  6. Houses

Houses for sale in Krasnogorsk, Russia

House To archive
Clear all
8 properties total found
4 room housein Krasnogorsk, Russia
4 room house
Krasnogorsk, Russia
4 Number of rooms 118 m² Number of floors 24
€ 360,946
3 room housein Krasnogorsk, Russia
3 room house
Krasnogorsk, Russia
3 Number of rooms 77 m² Number of floors 25
€ 228,502
3 room housein Krasnogorsk, Russia
3 room house
Krasnogorsk, Russia
3 Number of rooms 82 m² Number of floors 34
€ 291,086
The best housing complex in Mitino! Nearby there is a beautiful landscape park, forest, scho…
3 room housein Krasnogorsk, Russia
3 room house
Krasnogorsk, Russia
3 Number of rooms 95 m² Number of floors 25
€ 312,917
Species apartment for the river and the best promenade in the city.The apartment has a high-…
2 room housein Krasnogorsk, Russia
2 room house
Krasnogorsk, Russia
2 Number of rooms 61 m² Number of floors 17
€ 211,037
An apartment with a view in a prestigious northwest direction is sold, in a city famous for …
4 room housein Krasnogorsk, Russia
4 room house
Krasnogorsk, Russia
4 Number of rooms 128 m² Number of floors 12
€ 344,937
Perfect bright and spacious apartment with quality repairs. In fact, no one lived in the apa…
2 room housein Krasnogorsk, Russia
2 room house
Krasnogorsk, Russia
2 Number of rooms 63 m² Number of floors 21
€ 222,681
Species apartment with a new and just completed repair. The apartment has a high-quality rep…
Housein Krasnogorsk, Russia
House
Krasnogorsk, Russia
1 000 m² Number of floors 2
€ 3,186,295
It is offered for sale a modern house built according to the author's project. A garage for …

Properties features in Krasnogorsk, Russia

with mountain view
with sea view
with swimming pool
cheap
luxury
Realting.com
Go

© 2018 - 2023 Realting.com

International Real Estate Platform

Rating 4.9 / 5:
982 votes
Visa
Visa Secure
MasterCard
MasterCard Check
Belkart
Belkart Pass
Apple Pay
G Pay
BePaid
Mir