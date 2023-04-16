Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Russia
  3. Northwestern Federal District
  4. Gatchinsky District
  5. Gatchinskoe gorodskoe poselenie
  6. Houses

Houses for sale in Gatchinskoe gorodskoe poselenie, Russia

Gatchina
5
House To archive
Clear all
5 properties total found
4 room housein Gatchina, Russia
4 room house
Gatchina, Russia
4 Number of rooms 150 m² 1/2 Floor
€ 167,865
A large warm bright house for sale with decoration and all communications built in 2021. You…
3 room cottagein Gatchina, Russia
3 room cottage
Gatchina, Russia
3 Number of rooms 142 m² 1/2 Floor
€ 176,700
4 room housein Gatchina, Russia
4 room house
Gatchina, Russia
4 Number of rooms 138 m² 1/2 Floor
€ 97,185
Art. 56606421 Two-story residential building built in 2021 is for sale. Total area 138 sq.m,…
2 room housein Gatchina, Russia
2 room house
Gatchina, Russia
2 Number of rooms 100 m² 1/2 Floor
€ 115,959
Art. 54552479 An excellent winter house for sale in the city of Gatchina, two floors, 2015.p…
2 room housein Gatchina, Russia
2 room house
Gatchina, Russia
2 Number of rooms 54 m² 1/2 Floor
€ 66,152
Art. 44173498 In the city limits of the GATCHIN, a promising area (12 acres in ownership and…

Properties features in Gatchinskoe gorodskoe poselenie, Russia

with mountain view
with sea view
with swimming pool
cheap
luxury
Realting.com
Go

© 2018 - 2023 Realting.com

International Real Estate Platform

Rating 4.9 / 5:
982 votes
Visa
Visa Secure
MasterCard
MasterCard Check
Belkart
Belkart Pass
Apple Pay
G Pay
BePaid
Mir