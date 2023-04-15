Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Northern Cyprus
  3. Famagusta
  4. Trikomo
  5. Houses

Houses for sale in Trikomo, Northern Cyprus

House To archive
Clear all
5 properties total found
3 room housein Bahceler, Northern Cyprus
3 room house
Bahceler, Northern Cyprus
4 Number of rooms 343 m² 25/26 Floor
€ 877,000
A luxurious penthouse for sale with a personal pool on the terrace, in a new complex under c…
Villa 3 room villain Trikomo, Northern Cyprus
Villa 3 room villa
Trikomo, Northern Cyprus
4 Number of rooms 2 bath 158 m² Number of floors 2
€ 138,016
Luxury villa located in one of the favorite & nbsp; complexes of Northern Cyprus, great for …
Villa 2 room villain Trikomo, Northern Cyprus
Villa 2 room villa
Trikomo, Northern Cyprus
2 bath
€ 119,569
Villa 3 room villain Trikomo, Northern Cyprus
Villa 3 room villa
Trikomo, Northern Cyprus
2 bath
€ 150,026
Villa 2 room villain Trikomo, Northern Cyprus
Villa 2 room villa
Trikomo, Northern Cyprus
1 Number of rooms 2 bath 129 m²
€ 109,978
It is all about the location and this one won't let you down. Situated on the east coast…
Realting.com
Go

© 2018 - 2023 Realting.com

International Real Estate Platform

Rating 4.9 / 5:
982 votes
Visa
Visa Secure
MasterCard
MasterCard Check
Belkart
Belkart Pass
Apple Pay
G Pay
BePaid
Mir