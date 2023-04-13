Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Montenegro
  3. Tivat Municipality
  4. Tivat
  5. Apartments for sale

Apartments for sale in Tivat, Montenegro

Apartment To archive
Clear all
422 properties total found
2 room apartmentin Tivat, Montenegro
2 room apartment
Tivat, Montenegro
3 Number of rooms 2 bath 107 m²
€ 949,000
For sale exclusive apartment of 107 m2: two bedrooms, spacious living room combined with din…
1 room apartmentin Tivat, Montenegro
1 room apartment
Tivat, Montenegro
2 Number of rooms 1 bath 80 m²
€ 650,000
Exclusive two-room, fully furnished apartment on the 4th floor. The apartment is 80 m2 (6…
2 room apartmentin Tivat, Montenegro
2 room apartment
Tivat, Montenegro
3 Number of rooms 1 bath 65 m² 3 Floor
€ 131,000
Apartment for sale in Tivat. Sea and mountain views. 600 meters from the sea by air. Kitc…
2 room apartmentin Tivat, Montenegro
2 room apartment
Tivat, Montenegro
3 Number of rooms 1 bath 63 m² 1 Floor
€ 138,500
Apartment for sale in Tivat. 600 meters from the sea by air. Kitchen, living room, 2 bedro…
1 room apartmentin Tivat, Montenegro
1 room apartment
Tivat, Montenegro
1 Number of rooms 43 m²
€ 170,000
Urgent sale of an apartment in a new complex with a swimming pool in a developed area of ​​T…
1 room apartmentin Tivat, Montenegro
1 room apartment
Tivat, Montenegro
1 bath 150 m²
€ 465,000
A modern one-bedroom apartment situated on the ground floor of a brand-new residential and c…
1 room apartmentin Tivat, Montenegro
1 room apartment
Tivat, Montenegro
1 bath 51 m²
€ 255,000
One-bedroom, fully furnished, and equipped apartment in Donja Lastva.The apartment is locate…
1 room apartmentin Tivat, Montenegro
1 room apartment
Tivat, Montenegro
2 bath 83 m²
€ 650,000
Luxury apartment located in the Ksenija building in Luxury marina resort Porto Montenegro. E…
1 room apartmentin Tivat, Montenegro
1 room apartment
Tivat, Montenegro
1 bath 45 m²
€ 139,500
Project is located in Tivat and consist of 18 objects, currently 6 objects is under developm…
Penthouse 2 bedroomsin Tivat, Montenegro
Penthouse 2 bedrooms
Tivat, Montenegro
2 bath 125 m²
€ 590,000
Luxurious two-bedroom apartment with two bathrooms and a panoramic view of the Tivat bay has…
1 room apartmentin Tivat, Montenegro
1 room apartment
Tivat, Montenegro
1 bath 73 m²
€ 750,000
Apartment is located in the heart of Porto Montenegro - the location of your imagination bro…
3 room apartmentin Tivat, Montenegro
3 room apartment
Tivat, Montenegro
1 bath 88 m²
€ 340,000
Beautiful light, spacious, unfurnished apartment by the sea located on the coast of Boka Bay…
3 room apartmentin Tivat, Montenegro
3 room apartment
Tivat, Montenegro
4 Number of rooms 2 bath 105 m² 3 Floor
€ 370,000
Magnificent apartment in a new house in the center of Tivata near the park and school. Porto…
2 room apartmentin Tivat, Montenegro
2 room apartment
Tivat, Montenegro
3 Number of rooms 2 bath 125 m²
€ 550,000
Luxurious two-bedroom apartment with panoramic sea views in a very attractive location in Do…
1 room apartmentin Tivat, Montenegro
1 room apartment
Tivat, Montenegro
1 Number of rooms 36 m²
€ 135,000
Modern apartment, fully furnished, in a new complex with concierge, video surveillance, elev…
3 room apartmentin Tivat, Montenegro
3 room apartment
Tivat, Montenegro
143 m²
Price on request
2 room apartmentin Tivat, Montenegro
2 room apartment
Tivat, Montenegro
230 m²
Price on request
2 room apartmentin Tivat, Montenegro
2 room apartment
Tivat, Montenegro
3 Number of rooms 2 bath 106 m² 3/4 Floor
€ 250,000
I am selling a two-room apartment in a new building with a total area of 106m2 (75m2 living …
3 room apartmentin Tivat, Montenegro
3 room apartment
Tivat, Montenegro
4 Number of rooms 2 bath 105 m² 3 Floor
€ 370,000
Penthouse 3 roomsin Tivat, Montenegro
Penthouse 3 rooms
Tivat, Montenegro
3 Number of rooms 2 bath 125 m²
€ 550,000
1 room apartmentin Bogisici, Montenegro
1 room apartment
Bogisici, Montenegro
1 Number of rooms 32 m² 3 Floor
€ 320,000
Exclusive studio in the unique closed resort Nikki Beach Montenegro Living area: 32 m2 …
2 room apartmentin Tivat, Montenegro
2 room apartment
Tivat, Montenegro
174 m²
€ 755,000
NUM 4181 Outstanding property for sale in Tivat, alongside a Townhouse complex. Explore a pr…
1 room apartmentin Bogisici, Montenegro
1 room apartment
Bogisici, Montenegro
1 Number of rooms 29 m² 3 Floor
€ 290,000
Exclusive studio in the unique closed resort Nikki Beach Montenegro Living area: 29 m2 …
1 room apartmentin Tivat, Montenegro
1 room apartment
Tivat, Montenegro
83 m²
Price on request
1 room apartmentin Tivat, Montenegro
1 room apartment
Tivat, Montenegro
127 m²
Price on request
2 room apartmentin Tivat, Montenegro
2 room apartment
Tivat, Montenegro
3 Number of rooms 1 bath 109 m² Number of floors 2
€ 242,000
А5-282. Two bedroom apartment in new complex in TivatFor sale New Two Bedroom Apartment…
1 room apartmentin Tivat, Montenegro
1 room apartment
Tivat, Montenegro
2 Number of rooms 1 bath 41 m²
€ 161,000
A5-283. One bedroom apartment in Seljanovo, TivatFor sale Apartment is located in Tivat…
Penthouse 3 roomsin Tivat, Montenegro
Penthouse 3 rooms
Tivat, Montenegro
3 Number of rooms 1 bath 99 m²
€ 284,144
A new complex of 4 buildings and common infrastructure on a plot of 2000 m2, in a developed …
1 room apartmentin Tivat, Montenegro
1 room apartment
Tivat, Montenegro
2 Number of rooms 1 bath 96 m²
€ 256,043
A new complex of 4 buildings and common infrastructure on a plot of 2000 m2, in a developed …
1 room apartmentin Tivat, Montenegro
1 room apartment
Tivat, Montenegro
3 Number of rooms 1 bath 91 m²
€ 240,169
A new complex of 4 buildings and common infrastructure on a plot of 2000 m2, in a developed …

Apartments in Tivat in Montenegro are a good option for investment and life purposes

Montenegro is famous for its resorts, and Tivat is one of them. It is located on the coast of a picturesque Bay of Kotor and is one of the most promising and fast-growing municipalities in the country. Both locals and foreigners buy apartments in Tivat. Real estate in the city becomes very attractive for investment.

What is the smallest municipality of Montenegro famous for?

In the city, there are several eye-catching attractions. The most popular are:

  • The Pine Embankment with an old three-masted ship;
  • The Palace Bucha;
  • Peninsula Prevlaka Miholska;
  • The Heroj submarine and the Maritime Heritage Museum.

After the most exclusive marina Porto Montenegro was built, apartment prices in Tivat began to grow.

Where to buy property in Tivat?

The most expensive and high-end apartments in Tivat are on the seashore. Popular singers, movie actors, politicians, aristocrats, and magnates spend their summer holidays here. More reasonably priced property is located in the old city and far-away from the sea and the beach areas.

What are the advantages of buying real estate in the Montenegrin resort?

Acquiring apartments in Tivat gives the right to get a residence permit. The document is issued for a year and can be extended unlimited times. Not only an owner, but also his family members can get a residence permit. If an owner sells a house or an apartment and does not buy a new one, the residence permit can not be renewed.

Realting.com
Go

© 2018 - 2023 Realting.com

International Real Estate Platform

Rating 4.9 / 5:
982 votes
Visa
Visa Secure
MasterCard
MasterCard Check
Belkart
Belkart Pass
Apple Pay
G Pay
BePaid
Mir