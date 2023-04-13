Apartments for sale in Tivat, Montenegro

Apartments in Tivat in Montenegro are a good option for investment and life purposes

Montenegro is famous for its resorts, and Tivat is one of them. It is located on the coast of a picturesque Bay of Kotor and is one of the most promising and fast-growing municipalities in the country. Both locals and foreigners buy apartments in Tivat. Real estate in the city becomes very attractive for investment.

What is the smallest municipality of Montenegro famous for?

In the city, there are several eye-catching attractions. The most popular are:

The Pine Embankment with an old three-masted ship;

The Palace Bucha;

Peninsula Prevlaka Miholska;

The Heroj submarine and the Maritime Heritage Museum.

After the most exclusive marina Porto Montenegro was built, apartment prices in Tivat began to grow.

Where to buy property in Tivat?

The most expensive and high-end apartments in Tivat are on the seashore. Popular singers, movie actors, politicians, aristocrats, and magnates spend their summer holidays here. More reasonably priced property is located in the old city and far-away from the sea and the beach areas.

What are the advantages of buying real estate in the Montenegrin resort?

Acquiring apartments in Tivat gives the right to get a residence permit. The document is issued for a year and can be extended unlimited times. Not only an owner, but also his family members can get a residence permit. If an owner sells a house or an apartment and does not buy a new one, the residence permit can not be renewed.