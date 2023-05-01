Show property on map Show properties list
Houses for sale in Risan, Montenegro

Villa 4 room villa in Risan, Montenegro
Villa 4 room villa
Risan, Montenegro
213 m²
€ 395,000
NUM 5268 For sale a stunning villa with a swimming pool. Located 5 km from the city of Igalo…
Villa Villa in Risan, Montenegro
Villa Villa
Risan, Montenegro
€ 95,000
Sale: Plot in the Boko-Kotor Bay with a villa construction project. The site is located i…
4 room house in Risan, Montenegro
4 room house
Risan, Montenegro
221 m²
€ 580,000
This offer in Risan is a spacious and luxurious three-story house with a total area of 221.2…
Villa 5 room villa in Risan, Montenegro
Villa 5 room villa
Risan, Montenegro
400 m²
€ 2,200,000
NUM 1103 Three-storey villa, located right on the Adriatic coast with a beach and a pier.…
4 room house in Risan, Montenegro
4 room house
Risan, Montenegro
138 m²
€ 290,000
NUM 1413 Renovated house in the heart of the town of Risan, in the old town for sale. Th…
9 room house in Risan, Montenegro
9 room house
Risan, Montenegro
300 m²
€ 400,000
NUM 1414 An old stone house for sale, in the heart of the town of Risan, in the old town.…
5 room house in Risan, Montenegro
5 room house
Risan, Montenegro
150 m²
€ 800,000
NUM 2117 Private house for sale, located in a quiet part of Risan with a view to the …
Villa Villa 7 bedrooms in Risan, Montenegro
Villa Villa 7 bedrooms
Risan, Montenegro
554 m²
€ 3,500,000
NUM 3720 Luxury Villa in Risan. The area of the villa is 554 m2, of which the total a…
5 room house in Risan, Montenegro
5 room house
Risan, Montenegro
6 Number of rooms 5 bath 554 m² Number of floors 4
€ 3,500,000
D5-134. House on the first line of the sea in the Bay of Kotor, RisanFor sale villa with a u…
Villa Villa in Risan, Montenegro
Villa Villa
Risan, Montenegro
350 m² 2 Floor
€ 1,100,000
Kotor, Risan – Small hotel for sale This great building is located less than 100m from the c…
3 room house in Strp, Montenegro
3 room house
Strp, Montenegro
4 Number of rooms 3 bath Number of floors 4
€ 1,800,000
D2-577. Villa on the first line of the Boka Bay of Kotor, in the picturesque village of Strp…
4 room house in Risan, Montenegro
4 room house
Risan, Montenegro
4 Number of rooms 96 m² Number of floors 3
€ 425,000
Renovated stone house just 20 meters from the Adriatic Sea in Perast. Total area of the hous…
Villa Villa 7 bedrooms in Risan, Montenegro
Villa Villa 7 bedrooms
Risan, Montenegro
7 bath 554 m² 2 Floor
€ 3,500,000
Kotor, Risan – Seven bedroom luxury villa in the first sea line of the Kotor bay with a priv…
Villa 9 room villa in Strp, Montenegro
Villa 9 room villa
Strp, Montenegro
380 m²
€ 770,000
The villa is located 20 meters from the main road and the sea, in front of the house the…
House in Risan, Montenegro
House
Risan, Montenegro
165 m² Number of floors 2
€ 900,000
A rare offer of luxury real estate! An incredible first-line hotel for sale in the city of P…
2 room house in Risan, Montenegro
2 room house
Risan, Montenegro
2 Number of rooms 280 m²
€ 110,000
A stone house for restoration and plot with ruins are located in the village. Donje Ledenice…
House in Risan, Montenegro
House
Risan, Montenegro
221 m²
€ 620,000
For sale modern new villa in Risan with a fantastic panoramic view of the Bay of Kotor in on…
Villa 4 room villa in Strp, Montenegro
Villa 4 room villa
Strp, Montenegro
4 bath 669 m²
Price on request
Modern villa on the first coastline with a private beach and a pier for yachts, located in t…
8 room house in Risan, Montenegro
8 room house
Risan, Montenegro
8 Number of rooms 554 m² Number of floors 3
€ 2,950,000
Stunning villa with a total area of 554m2 on the site 605m2 is offered for sale in Risan V…
Villa Villa 7 bedrooms in Risan, Montenegro
Villa Villa 7 bedrooms
Risan, Montenegro
7 bath 554 m²
€ 3,500,000
Stunning villa, with a total area of 554m2 on site 605m2 is offered for sale in Risan. The v…
9 room house in Strp, Montenegro
9 room house
Strp, Montenegro
5 bath 385 m²
€ 800,000
A reconstructed old stone house in Kotor, Strp district, is for sale. The house is located o…
4 room house in Risan, Montenegro
4 room house
Risan, Montenegro
4 bath 162 m²
€ 350,000
For sale a reconstructed house, in the heart of the town of Risan, in part of the old town. …
6 room house in Risan, Montenegro
6 room house
Risan, Montenegro
6 Number of rooms 165 m² Number of floors 3
€ 1,100,000
Fantastic villa in Kotor, Montenegro . This villa is in the very quiet neighborhood . This…
